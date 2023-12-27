NORWAY — A late-night fire Tuesday gutted a building containing two Main Street businesses.

Twin Town Glass and Knight Archery occupied the building at 102 Main St. It took more than 10 departments in three counties to get the fire under control.

The first call came in around 10:49 p.m., Norway Fire Chief David Knox said. The initial call was made by someone who works at the bow shop, who had returned after work to retrieve his cellphone.

Knox said he was told by that person that flames burst through the doorway when it was opened. Unable to retrieve his phone, the person went to a neighboring home to report the fire.

There were no reports of injuries, and there was no one inside the building when the fire started.

The fire likely started in the bow shop area, but investigators have not been able to determine a cause.

It took firefighters until 4 a.m. to get the blaze under control, Knox said. The building is still standing, but the insides are gutted and the roof partially collapsed.

Providing mutual aid were firefighters from Oxford, West Paris, Otisfield, Paris, Waterford, Hebron, Greenwood and Sweden, as well as crews from Mechanic Falls and Poland in Androscoggin County and Harrison and Bridgton in Cumberland County.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: