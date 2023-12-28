With the big, bad storm and 99.999% of 2023 behind us, let’s take a deep breath and look to 2024. A new year is always wonderful to behold and we can always make it better by taking good care of ourselves and eating good food.

Chicken korma is a dish I make when I need extra comfort. During this latest storm, it was just the ticket to warm me from the inside out. This is yet another entree that serves well as a weeknight supper dish or can be prepared for guests. Like a lot of things, it’s extra delicious made ahead, then gently reheated later.

Half-and-half can be substituted for the cream and milk. Just add a bit more flour or cornstarch and cook it (gently) for longer to thicken it. And if you don’t have these spices in your cupboard, you can get just the amount you need in the bulk section at your closest health food store.

A reader asked me to repeat this ultimate bread pudding recipe so she can serve it to her holiday guests on New Year’s morning. This is a favorite of my grandchildren as well, and once you make it then taste it, you’ll see why.

This is one of the easiest, most versatile desserts you can make. Simply buy some croissants and choose your chocolate. Bittersweet or the darkest chocolate you can find are best, although I’ve used all kinds, including half a dark chocolate orange from my Christmas stocking. If you use milk chocolate or a sweeter chocolate, cut back on the sugar. Other additions I suggest include cinnamon, orange rind, caramel, hazelnut spread, espresso, nuts – you decide. And because it’s the New Year, let’s be extra decadent: Serve this warm with a fluffy dabble of whipped cream.

As 2023 comes to its wobbly close, I’d like to thank you, my readers, for your letters and your support. I love meeting you in person as I wander around the Midcoast area searching for supplies and sampling all the bounty there is to offer in this sublime place we call home. Happy New Year. May 2024 be a grand mix of sweet, spicy, buttery and above all, great abundance.

Advertisement

Chicken korma

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup butter

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, crushed

1-inch piece of fresh ginger, grated

Advertisement

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon coriander

1/2 teaspoon cardamom

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

Advertisement

1/2 cup chicken stock

1 tablespoon flour or cornstarch

1/2 cup milk, divided

2 cups light cream

1-2 cups baby spinach, julienned (optional)

Cilantro leaves for garnish (optional)

Advertisement

3 cups cooked basmati or jasmine rice

In a large, heavy skillet with a lid, heat olive oil and saute chicken pieces until browned, 5-8 minutes. Remove chicken from pan and set aside.

Melt butter in skillet over medium heat. Add onions and garlic and cook for about 3 minutes, until softened. Add all spices and salt. Cook for 5 minutes. Add chicken and stock. Cook for 2 more minutes.

Blend flour or cornstarch with 2 tablespoons milk. Add to the pan. Add remaining milk. Bring to a boil, stirring, then reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 25 minutes. Stir in cream, cover and simmer 15 more minutes. If sauce needs to thicken more, remove cover from pan and continue cooking until desired consistency.

Add spinach, if using, cover and simmer for 2 more minutes until spinach is wilted. Serve over rice and garnish with cilantro.

Yield: 4 servings

Advertisement

Chocolate croissant pudding

6 large egg yolks

3 cups light cream

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 croissants, torn into pieces

Advertisement

6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and butter a 2-3 quart baking dish. In a bowl, whisk together egg yolks, cream, sugar, vanilla and salt. Stir in croissant pieces, chocolate and any other additions.

Pour mixture into the prepared baking dish. Bake for 30-40 minutes or until pudding is set. Serve warm.

Yield: 8 servings

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: