A Hiram woman was killed Thursday after her vehicle went off a road in Limington and crashed into a tree.

The Maine State Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Bobbie Goodwin of Hiram. Goodwin’s 2012 Chevrolet Equinox crossed the center line in the area of 599 Sokokis Ave. and went off the road.

Police said Goodwin died at the scene. She was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash, which was reported around 3:54 p.m., remains under investigation by state police.

