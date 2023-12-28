COLLEGES

Thomas Castellanos ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns and Boston College beat No. 17 SMU 23-14 on Thursday in the Fenway Bowl at the home of the Boston Red Sox, snapping the Mustangs’ nine-game winning streak.

Castellanos rushed for 156 yards and completed 11-of-18 passes for 102 yards. Ky Robichaux also had a scoring run for the Eagles (7-6), who have a main campus that’s located about 4 miles west of Fenway.

Kevin Jennings went 24 of 48 for 191 yards and a TD for SMU (11-3), which finished with its most victories since the 1982 squad also got 11.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Illinois suspended basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. after he was charged with rape for an alleged incident that happened when the football team played at Kansas in September.

The school suspended Shannon from “all team activities, effective immediately,” a day after the Douglas (Kansas) County District Attorney issued a warrant for his arrest. Chicago-area attorney Mark Sutter said Shannon is “innocent.”

Advertisement

BASEBALL

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco failed to show up for a meeting with a prosecutor who is investigating him for an alleged relationship with a minor.

Prosecutor Olga Diná Llaverías said the investigation will continue regardless of Franco’s no-show. She waited for the All-Star player and his lawyers at her office, but they didn’t appear.

Dominican prosecutors and police showed up on Tuesday at a Franco property in Baní, his hometown about 37 miles southwest of Santo Domingo. They did not find the 22-year-old player to request he appear for testimony.

Franco was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball in August under its the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy with the players’ association.

• Catcher Mitch Garver and the Seattle Mariners finalized a $24 million, two-year contract.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old hit .270 with 19 homers and 50 RBI in 87 games for Texas this year. He hit .226 with three homers and 14 RBI in 14 postseason games, helping the Rangers win the World Series for the first time.

Cal Raleigh was Seattle’s starting catcher this season and set career highs with 30 homers and 75 RBI in 145 games. Garver could see at-bats as a designated hitter while backing up Raleigh behind the plate.

• The Cincinnati Reds brought back Buck Farmer, signing the reliever to a $2.25 million, one-year contract.

Farmer became a free agent after he went 4-5 with three saves and a 4.20 ERA in 71 appearances for Cincinnati this year. The right-hander had a 2-2 record with two saves and a 3.83 ERA in 44 games in 2022, his first season with the Reds.

HOCKEY

WORLD JUNIORS: Jimmy Snuggerud scored three goals in the first 12 minutes of the game and added an assist as the United States beat Switzerland 11-3 at the world junior hockey championship in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Advertisement

Will Smith opened the rout 1:20 into the game off a cross-ice pass from Zeev Buium for a one-timer near the net. Snuggerud got his first just two minutes later and he added another at 8:11 before capping his natural hat trick at 12:36.

In the only other game on Thursday’s slate, Sweden beat Germany 5-0 behind three goals from Otto Stenburg. Melker Thelin had 15 saves for the shutout.

NHL: Ethan Bear is back in the NHL following shoulder surgery after signing a two-year contract with the Washington Capitals.

General Manager Brian MacLellan announced the long-expected deal with the defenseman, just over a week since Bear joined the Capitals for practice and they confirmed their intent to sign him. The contract is worth a pro-rated $4.125 million and carries a salary cap hit of $2.0625 million for the rest of this season and the 2024-25 season.

Bear, who was injured representing Canada at the world championships last spring, said he feels good and chose Washington in part because the team was not rushing him back into game action. It’s unclear when he might make his season debut.

• Buffalo Sabres top-line center Tage Thompson was placed on the team’s non-roster list because of personal reasons.

Advertisement

Thompson did not play in Buffalo’s 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. The team did not provide any other details on Thompson’s absence except to indicate he is expected to return for Buffalo’s home game against Columbus on Saturday.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Tottenham’s top-four credentials were damaged by a miserable performance in a 4-2 loss at Brighton.

Late goals for Tottenham by Alejo Véliz and Ben Davies gave the score a respectable look but the visitors were outplayed at Amex Stadium by a Brighton team missing up to 10 players through injury.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous