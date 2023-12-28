Liam Jefferds’ 3-pointer with 6:13 left broke a tie and sparked a 13-5 game-ending run as host Scarborough handed Cheverus its first loss, 59-51, in a boys’ basketball game Thursday.

Jefferds finished with 16 points, while Spencer Booth led the Red Storm (5-1) with 19 points.

The Stags (5-1) got 16 points from Leo McNabb.

This roundup will be updated.

