SCARBOROUGH — Piper Shores Chief Nursing Officer Peter Sullivan RN, GERO-BC, to the Maine Board of Nurses by Governor Janet Mills, according to a Piper Shores press release. As one of the nine members of the Board, Sullivan has been appointed to fill a vacant position specifically dedicated to long-term care.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Peter Sullivan on his appointment to the Maine Board of Nursing,” said Phil Jean, CEO of Piper Shores. “With nearly three decades of experience and understanding of aging services, Peter will bring the same dedication and expertise to the Board, serving it with excellence, as he does at Piper Shores.”

Candidates are reviewed for qualifications and experience and those meeting the criteria are presented to Governor Mills who makes a selection and offers the appointment. The purpose of the Board is to protect the public health and welfare. Board functions include licensing of nurses, approval of nursing education programs, complaint investigations against licenses and rulemaking regarding nursing practice.

Sullivan joined Piper Shores as the chief nursing officer in July, bringing with him 28 years of diverse health care experience. He obtained his CNA license during nursing school and has since worked across various settings nationwide, including acute care, long-term care, managed care, home care, and healthcare administration. This extensive background has given him invaluable insights into the complex health systems that older adults navigate daily, promoting their overall wellness and quality of life.

Piper Shores is Maine’s only nonprofit life plan retirement community, according to the organization.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: