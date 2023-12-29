Heidi Shelton, a Freshman Nursing major from Scarborough, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

The following students are among approximately 680 Bob Jones University students named to the President’s List for high academic achievement during the Fall 2023 semester: Cara Shelton, a Senior Elementary Education major, and Steven Shelton, a Junior Biblical Studies major, both from Scarborough.

Nathan Cook of Gorham qualified for Belmont University’s Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: