Bradly Nadeau, Harrison Scott and Felix Trudeau scored in a four-minute span of the second period, lifting eighth-ranked Maine to a 5-2 win over 18th-ranked RIT on Friday in the opening round of the Ledyard Classic in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Nadeau broke a 1-1 tie at 5:17 of the second. Scott and Trudeau then padded the lead with goals just 21 seconds apart.

Brandon Chabrier scored in the first period, and Nadeau added an empty-net goal with 16 seconds left as Maine improved to 11-3-1 with its fifth consecutive win.

RIT is 11-6.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NICHOLS 76, USM 74: Mykel Derring scored 27 points, and Tavon Good hit a tiebreaking jumper with 46 seconds remaining as the Bison (7-3) rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to beat the Huskies (5-6) in Gorham.

Chance Dixon led USM with 24 points. Tommy Whelan had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Cody Hawes scored 13 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

COLBY 54, ONEONTA 43: The Mules (8-3) used a 19-8 third-quarter run to grab control against the Dragons (2-6) in the Judy Pearson ’84 Memorial Tournament at Babson Park, Massachusetts.

Amelia Hanscom led Colby with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Kate Olenik tossed in 14 points and Carter McGloon added 10.

WHITTIER 49, ST. JOSEPH’S 40: LuLu Salloom scored 18 points to lead the Poets (8-2) past the Monks (6-5) in Whittier, California.

Nina Howe, Grace Ramsdell and Maddie Russell had nine points each for St. Joseph’s.

FOOTBALL

SUN BOWL: Steve Angeli passed for 232 yards and three touchdowns, guiding No. 15 Notre Dame (10-3) to a 40-8 victory over No. 21 Oregon State (8-5) in El Paso, Texas.

Angeli went 15 for 19 and tossed TD passes of 8 yards to Jayden Thomas, 13 yards to Jordan Faison and 13 yards to Jeremiyah Love. The sophomore was making his first start for the Irish (10-3) in place of Sam Hartman, one of seven Notre Dame starters who opted out of the game.

Jadarian Price of Notre Dame rushed for 106 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown.

GATOR BOWL: Phil Mafah ran for four touchdowns, including a 3-yarder with 17 seconds to play, and Clemson beat Kentucky 38-35 in Jacksonville, Florida, to finish the year on a five-game winning streak.

Mafah scored three times in a back-and-forth final quarter that saw five turnovers, four touchdowns and five lead changes. Clemson (9-4) outscored Kentucky (7-6) 28-14 over the last 15 minutes.

