Mataya Gayle made four free throws in the final 15 seconds and Penn held on to beat Maine 72-69 in a women’s basketball game Saturday in Philadelphia.

Gayle finished with 28 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Obi added 15 points, including a 3-pointer with 2:44 that gave Penn (7-5) the lead for good.

Caroline Bornemann and Adrianna Smith each had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Maine (7-7). Anne Simon scored 17 points and Sarah Talon had 14.

MIT 63, SOUTHERN MAINE 53: Liz Cote and Tamrah Gould both scored 15 points, but the Huskies (4-7) lost to the Engineers (8-2) in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Amy Fleming added 10 points for USM.

Angie Choi and Kamsi Nwogu both scored 15 points for MIT.

Advertisement

SUSQUEHANNA 69, COLBY 59: Julia Roth scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the River Hawks (7-4) topped the Mules (8-4) in Babson Park, Massachusetts.

Julia Pinckert added 15 points and Kenzie Selvaggi had 13 for Susquehanna.

Amelia Hanscom paced Colby with 19 points. Carter McGloon had 11 points and Kate Olenik added 10.

BOWDOIN 81, CHICAGO 67: Sydney Jones scored 16 points as the Polar Bears (10-1) beat the Maroons (7-4) in the Music City Classic in Nashville.

Carly Davey added 15 points, Callie Godfrey 14 and Jai Duval 10 for Bowdoin.

Sophia North scored 20 points for Chicago.

Advertisement

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 89, SUNY POLY 74: Remijo Wani finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds as the Monks (4-8) beat the Wildcats (6-7) in Windham, Connecticut.

John Paul Frazier added 16 points, Ashtyn Abbott 14 and Wani Donato 13 for St. Joseph’s.

WESTFIELD STATE 86, BOWDOIN 73: Natrel Allen scored 21 points, but the Polar Bears (5-7) lost to the Owls (8-4) in the Naismith Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous