Local author on mission to stamp out hunger

Misty Coolidge knows firsthand about the challenges her single mom had putting food on the table for her and her sisters during their upbringing in Norridgewock. The New Gloucester resident now is an activist in the effort to eradicate hunger.

She has devoted a major portion of her life to volunteering at food distribution centers, chiefly Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn. To bring further awareness to her cause, she enters pageants. Her current title is Mrs. Maine USA Earth, a role that provides her with a worldwide platform. In addition, as co-author of the children’s book “We All Stir the Pot: To end hunger!,” she makes author visits to local schools. This year, classrooms at Memorial Elementary School competed to see which could raise the most money for Good Shepherd Food Bank. The students created a QR code and made posters posters about hunger.

Coolidge doesn’t take any royalties from the sale of the book and a portion of the proceeds supports the organization Feeding America.

Free sledding all winter long

The community can sled for free at Pineland Farms throughout the snowy new year – at least, once the snow arrives. The hill along Creamery Lane is open daily from dawn to dusk. Check pinelandfarms.org or call 688-6599 to see if it’s closed due to weather conditions or maintenance.

Rent sleds at the Outdoor Center at 25 Campus Drive for $5 all day. No dogs are allowed and parking is limited to the areas designated with sledding hill parking signs. Overflow parking is available at the Pineland Farms campus.

Village Coffeehouse concerts return

The Delta Knights Band will take the stage from 7-9 p.m. Jan. 6 to kick off the Village Coffeehouse 2024 series at the First Congregational Church. Since 1996, this Portland-based band has entertained with R&B, blues, classic rock and swing. The coffeehouse floor will be open for dancing.

Admission is by a suggested donation of $10 per person at the door. For more information, contact the church office at 926-3260. The church is located at 16 Gloucester Hill Road.

January Community Cafe set for Jan. 10

Gray-New Gloucester Recreation has its Community Cafe set for Jan. 10 at the First Congregational Church. The cost is $10 per person, and $8 for Maine residents ages 50-plus.

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. and the menu is listed on G-NG Recreation’s Facebook page. RSVP by Friday, Jan. 5, by calling Sarah Rodrigues at 926-4126, ext. 231, or email her at recdirector@newgloucester.com.

