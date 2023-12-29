Looking ahead to Winter Carnival

Mark the date – the annual Maine Lakes Winter Carnival, sponsored by the Greater Bridgton Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Feb. 17. This family-friendly event includes a kids ice fishing derby, chili contest, horse-drawn carriage rides, fireworks and the always-popular Freezing for a Reason Polar Dip at Highland Lake to support Harvest Hills animal shelter.

There will also be an ice bar at Highland Lake beach for the over-21 crowd. More information will be provided closer to the date at gblrcc.org/winter-carnival or on the chamber of commerce’s Facebook page.

New roof at Narramissic

The Bridgton Historical Society has been chosen to receive a $5,000 grant to replace the roof on the blacksmith shop at its historic Narramissic farmhouse in South Bridgton. The money is provided by the Maine Community Foundation’s Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency Grant Program, which promotes the restoration, refitting and preservation of historic buildings in Maine that serve as community hubs for cultural and economic activities.

Comedy at the Magic Lantern

The Magic Lantern Theater will be the set of “Brews and Belly Laughs: A Comedy Tap Takeover” at 7 p.m. Jan. 6. This series features award-winning and audience favorite comedians organized by host Igor, producer of the Maine House of Comedy.

The series highlights talents such as Casey Watson, 2023 New England’s Funniest Comedian; Danny Jordan, producer of the Deep Thoughts comedy series; Keith Herbert, host of the “Mo Keith Time” podcast; and Ben Chadwick, producer of the Empire Comedy Club.

The 21-plus events also feature beers from local craft breweries. Tickets are available online at magiclanternmovies.com for $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

