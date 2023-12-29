Todd Hamilton Smith, 75, of Kennebunkport, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia on Dec. 21, 2023. He had been a resident at Avita Memory Care in Wells for the past two years.

Todd was born on Oct. 1, 1948 in Boston, to Herbert and Muriel (Weldon) Smith. He grew up in Wellesley, Massachusetts, where he began his sports career as a renowned hockey player. While summering on Kezar Lake in Lovell, Maine, Todd fell in love with the state and followed his beloved brother Craig to Colby College where they both played hockey.

While at Colby, Todd was recognized as an All-American hockey player for the 1969-1970 men’s college division. Todd met his wife Sarah on a blind date that was set up by Sarah’s brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Marg Ewell, who also happened to be Colby classmates and close friends. Todd and Sarah were married in May 1981 and together they loved a good project, including updating their camps on Kezar Lake and building their forever home in Kennebunkport.

They loved spending time together, along with their beautiful children, Margo and Zachary, and grandchildren, Caroline and Greyson. After a short stint as a carpenter, Todd began his career in human resources. The majority of his career was spent at Fairchild/National Semiconductor in South Portland. After 16 years with the company, Todd was integral in the IPO and was able to retire in 2000 at the age of 51.

Todd fully embraced his early retirement. He became very involved with Maine Youth Leadership, the Biddeford YMCA, and the Lovell Invasive Plant Prevention Committee. He also gave back to his communities by being a hospice volunteer at the Gosnell House in Scarborough and a work crew volunteer at Goat Island Light station in Cape Porpoise.

He loved exercising and joined the Kennebunk Triathlon Club, making many friends to run, bike, and swim with. Todd also participated in countless sprint triathlons in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts and became a referee for

USA Triathlon. His greatest personal accomplishment was completing the Patriot Half Ironman race twice and winning his age group at the age of 65.

One of Todd’s greatest attributes was his curiosity. When he wasn’t reading and annotating countless nonfiction books, or making friends with people on the street, he was traveling and exploring new parts of the world. He camped out with elephants in Kenyan National Park; he straddled the equator in Ecuador; he made pasta in Tuscany with Sarah; he frequently traveled to Southeast Asia for work and to visit his childhood best friend, Artie Brown; and had countless adventures to Belize and Mexico with his family and close friends.

While he loved exploring, his favorite place was being up at camp on Kezar Lake with his family and friends.

Todd is predeceased by his brother Craig Weldon Smith and his parents, Herb and Muriel Smith. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Ewell Smith; daughter, Margo Virginia Smith; son, Zachary Craig Smith; daughter-in-law, Melissa Rachel Weiner, and their two children, Caroline Ava and Greyson Hamilton Smith.

A celebration of life will be held next summer.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to any charity of your choice in his honor, or:

Kennebunkport Conservation Trust (www.kporttrust.org/), Lovell Invasive Plant Protection Committee, Town of Lovell/LIPPC, PO Box 125, Lovell ME 04016 (www.lippc.org/), Colby College, 4000 Mayflower Hill, Waterville, ME 04901, Friends of Athletics/Hockey (https://alumni.colby.edu/give/), donate blood or just get out in your own community and volunteer – Todd would love that!

