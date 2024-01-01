Happy New Year! It’s officially 2024. While it’s a time of fresh starts and new beginnings, as Mainers, we are still facing another few months of frigid temperatures and winter storms. My family and I are still preparing for the weeks ahead, and I’m sure you and your family are, too. That’s why I would like to share some resources that may help you stay warm this winter.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has recently increased funding and expanded eligibility for the Low-Income Assistance Program, which I supported last session in the Legislature. The PUC is partnering with the Office of the Public Advocate and the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to help Mainers with their electricity bills this winter by sending letters to those who are now eligible. You may be one of the 67,000 Mainers who has received a letter from DHHS. If you haven’t received this letter and need assistance, you can apply for this program by visiting appengine.egov.com/apps/me/mpuc-authorization.

The Governor’s Energy Office has also published a winter heating guide to help residents find resources to stay warm this winter. One of their suggestions is to stay informed on both heating and electric costs. They keep track of changes in rates on their website, which you can find at maine.gov/energy/heating-fuel-prices.

They also provide resources from Efficiency Maine on ways to make your home more efficient. You can schedule annual maintenance on your heating system, weatherize your home to reduce energy usage, and install an electric heat pump— which is the most cost-effective heating source available.

For more information, visit efficiencymaine.com.

MaineHousing also offers a bunch of programs that you may be eligible for, all of which go through our local community action agency, York County Community Action Corporation. The Weatherization Program delivers grants to low-income homeowners and renters for better energy efficiency in their homes.

There is also the Heat Pump Program that covers the cost of installation of heat pumps for eligible homeowners in our state. If you would like to repair or replace your central heating system, MaineHousing also offers the Central Heating Improvement Program that administers grants to low-income households in order to restore their heating system. MaineHousing is a great resource, and you can find more information about their programs on its website at MaineHousing.org.

If you need emergency fuel assistance and can’t afford to fill your tank, you may qualify for an emergency delivery. There are local resources available through nonprofits, churches, municipalities, and other organizations. The best way to find help closest to you is by calling 2-1-1, or contacting York County Community Action Corporation at 207-324-5762.

For those choosing to use alternative sources of heat, the Maine Emergency Management Agency has put together a safety guide to ensure that Mainers are using best practices. Using electric space heaters, wood-burning stoves and heaters, kerosene heaters, and even fireplaces can be dangerous. It’s important to take safety precautions to ensure that you stay warm without burning down your home.

You can find the guide on at maine.gov/mema/maine-prepares/home-preparedness/heat-source-safety.

I hope at least one of these resources will help you stay warm and keep the lights on this winter. If you have any questions about the information here or if you would like to reach out with a comment, question, or concern, you can reach out to me any time. If you want to stay up to date on what we’re working on in Augusta, please sign up for my email newsletter at www.mainesenate.org or visit my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/IngwersenForMaine.

Henry Ingwersen represents Senate District 32 which is made up of Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Hollis and Lyman. He can be reached at Henry.Ingwersen@legislature.maine.gov or 207-287-1515.

