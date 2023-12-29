WEST BATH – Gladys F. Coffin, 79, passed away on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, at Avita in Brunswick.

She was born in Bath on Aug. 8, 1944, a daughter of Richard F. and Lillian L. (Rines) Gowen. Gladys graduated from Morse High School in 1962 and she married Albert H. Coffin on Aug. 20, 1962. She was employed by several shoe shops in Brunswick and later went on to work from home selling pocketbooks, Congress Sportswear, and Bath Iron Works for over 25 years.

Gladys was in a bowling league, she enjoyed horse trail rides with the Maine Trail Riders, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, and spending time at camp on Wilson Pond. She especially enjoyed having her whole family over for Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas dinners.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Andrew Gowen.

Gladys is survived by her husband Albert H. Coffin of West Bath, two sons: Kevin Coffin and his wife Terri of West Bath, Darryl Coffin Sr. and his fiance Jenny Johnston of Bath; five grandchildren: Chelsea Riva and her husband Derek, Caleb Coffin and his companion Sarah Estabrook, Darryl Coffin Jr. and his fiance Lauren Quimby, Brittany Coffin, and Shenna Otis; 10 great-grandchildren: Lydia, Clayton, Evelyn, Winn, Forrest, Ginger, Piper, Kylah, Brooke, and Caden; nephew Adam Gowen, and niece Andrea Gowen McCourt.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Bath Area Food Bank, 807 Middle Street, Bath, 04530.

