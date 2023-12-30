A combined rocket and missile attack on Belgorod, a city in Russia near the Ukrainian border, has killed at least 14 people and injured more than 100, Russian authorities said Saturday, blaming the assault on Ukraine’s military and vowing to retaliate for the deaths.

“This crime will not go unpunished,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement, calling the strikes “indiscriminate.”

The attack, if confirmed, would be one of the deadliest inside Russia since it invaded Ukraine nearly two years ago. It came as Ukraine was still reeling from the massive drone and missile barrage Russia unleashed on civilian targets and infrastructure on Friday.

In that bombardment, one of the largest of the conflict, 39 people were killed and 159 injured, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday. He said the strikes hit 120 cities and villages, and urged Ukraine’s allies to maintain the flow of weapons to Kyiv, which has struggled in recent months to claw back territory seized by Russia.

“We cannot delay helping those who oppose terror,” he said. “We must all defeat terror together.”

Ukrainian officials have not commented publicly on Saturday’s attack and rarely, if ever, claim responsibility for strikes inside Russia. But in an address late Friday, Zelensky said Ukraine would “respond to Russian terrorists for every strike.”

“We will continue to strengthen our air defense,” he said. “And work toward pushing the war back to . . . where it came from – home to Russia.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Saturday that Czech-made Vampire rockets and Olkha missiles armed with cluster munitions were fired at Belgorod, about 18 miles from the Ukrainian border. Antiaircraft units intercepted 13 of the rockets and missiles, the ministry said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed on the attack. The Foreign Ministry also said it had requested a U.N. Security Council meeting to address the strikes.

Two children were among those killed in Belgorod on Saturday, according to Russia’s emergency services. On Telegram, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said there were casualties after a residential area was hit.

Videos circulating online after the attack showed thick, black smoke billowing from blown-out cars in the city center. Bodies were shown strewn on the ground and in the footage, panicked people ran from the scene.

Belgorod and the surrounding regions that border Ukraine have come under near-constant shelling and frequent drone attacks over the past year, but civilian casualties are rare.

“A tragedy occurred today in Belgorod. As a result of the attack by Ukrainian terrorists, peaceful civilians, and children were killed, there were many victims . . . what happened is simply monstrous,” Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the nearby Bryansk region, which also borders Ukraine, wrote in a Telegram post.

On Saturday, Russia’s Investigative Committee said it opened a criminal case to investigate the attack, including charges of murder, attempted murder, and the destruction of property.

