Monday, Jan. 1
Boys’ Hockey
• Falmouth at Greely (Family Ice Center), 7:10 p.m.
• Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin at Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 2:20 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/Hermon/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono at Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 4:35 p.m.
• Falmouth/Scarborough at Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (Family Ice Center), 5:15 p.m.
• Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete at York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (Dover Ice Arena), 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 2
Boys’ Basketball
• Bangor at Oxford Hills, 6:30 p.m.
• Belfast at Mt. View, 5 p.m.
• Biddeford at Kennebunk, 7 p.m.
• Bonny Eagle at Sanford, 7 p.m.
• Boothbay at Waynflete, 6:30 p.m.
• Cape Elizabeth at York, 7 p.m.
• Cheverus at Windham, 7 p.m.
• Cony at Messalonskee, 6:30 p.m.
• Erskine Academy at Waterville, 6:30 p.m.
• Freeport at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• George Stevens at Deer Isle-Stonington, 5:30 p.m.
• Lake Region at Yarmouth, 5:30 p.m.
• Leavitt at Morse, 6 p.m.
• Lee Academy at Calais, 6:30 p.m.
• Machias at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.
• Medomak Valley at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Abram at Mountain Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Noble at Mt. Ararat, 7 p.m.
• North Yarmouth Academy at Poland, 6 p.m.
• Portland at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
• Rangeley at Richmond, 6 p.m.
• Schenck at Penquis Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Searsport at Central, 6:30 p.m.
• Shead at Woodland, 6:30 p.m.
• Southern Aroostook at Stearns, 6:30 p.m.
• Spruce Mountain at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.
• Thornton Academy at Gorham, 7 p.m.
• Traip Academy at Sacopee Valley, 6 p.m.
• Valley at Forest Hills, 6:30 p.m.
• Washburn at Easton, 5:30 p.m.
• Wells at Old Orchard Beach, 7 p.m.
• Winslow at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.
• Winthrop at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.
• Wisdom at Van Buren, 7 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Belfast at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.
• Brunswick at Gray-New Gloucester, 6 p.m.
• Caribou at Presque Isle, 7 p.m.
• Dirigo at Winthrop, 6 p.m.
• Fort Fairfield at Southern Aroostook, 6:30 p.m.
• Fryeburg Academy at Freeport, 6 p.m.
• George Stevens at Deer Isle-Stonington, 4 p.m.
• Greely at Falmouth, 6:30 p.m.
• Kennebunk at Biddeford, 6 p.m.
• Lake Region at Yarmouth, 7 p.m.
• Lewiston at Portland, 6 p.m.
• Lincoln Academy at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Marshwood at Westbrook, 5:30 p.m.
• Morse at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat at Deering, 6 p.m.
• Oceanside at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.
• Oxford Hills at Bangor, 6:30 p.m.
• Poland at North Yarmouth Academy, 6 p.m.
• Rangeley at Richmond, 5 p.m.
• Sacopee Valley at Traip Academy, 6 p.m.
• Sanford at Bonny Eagle, 6 p.m.
• South Portland at Massabesic, 7 p.m.
• Thornton Academy at Gorham, 5:30 p.m.
• Valley at Forest Hills, 5 p.m.
• Washburn at Easton, 7 p.m.
• Waterville at Erskine Academy, 5 p.m.
• Waynflete at Boothbay, 6 p.m.
• Wells at Old Orchard Beach, 5:30 p.m.
• Windham at Cheverus, 6 p.m.
• Wisdom at Van Buren, 5:30 p.m.
• Woodland at Jonesport-Beals, 6 p.m.
• York at Cape Elizabeth, 6 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Camden Hills at Hampden/Nokomis (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde at York (Rochester Ice Arema), 6:30 p.m.
Swimming
• Bonny Eagle, Kennebunk at Cape Elizabeth, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
• Foxcroft Academy, Medomak Valley, Mountain Valley at MCI, 5 p.m.
