Monday, Jan. 1

Boys’ Hockey

• Falmouth at Greely (Family Ice Center), 7:10 p.m.

• Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin at Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 2:20 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/Hermon/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono at Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 4:35 p.m.

• Falmouth/Scarborough at Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (Family Ice Center), 5:15 p.m.

• Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete at York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (Dover Ice Arena), 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Boys’ Basketball

• Bangor at Oxford Hills, 6:30 p.m.

• Belfast at Mt. View, 5 p.m.

• Biddeford at Kennebunk, 7 p.m.

• Bonny Eagle at Sanford, 7 p.m.

• Boothbay at Waynflete, 6:30 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at York, 7 p.m.

• Cheverus at Windham, 7 p.m.

• Cony at Messalonskee, 6:30 p.m.

• Erskine Academy at Waterville, 6:30 p.m.

• Freeport at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• George Stevens at Deer Isle-Stonington, 5:30 p.m.

• Lake Region at Yarmouth, 5:30 p.m.

• Leavitt at Morse, 6 p.m.

• Lee Academy at Calais, 6:30 p.m.

• Machias at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.

• Medomak Valley at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Abram at Mountain Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Noble at Mt. Ararat, 7 p.m.

• North Yarmouth Academy at Poland, 6 p.m.

• Portland at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

• Rangeley at Richmond, 6 p.m.

• Schenck at Penquis Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Searsport at Central, 6:30 p.m.

• Shead at Woodland, 6:30 p.m.

• Southern Aroostook at Stearns, 6:30 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Gorham, 7 p.m.

• Traip Academy at Sacopee Valley, 6 p.m.

• Valley at Forest Hills, 6:30 p.m.

• Washburn at Easton, 5:30 p.m.

• Wells at Old Orchard Beach, 7 p.m.

• Winslow at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.

• Winthrop at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.

• Wisdom at Van Buren, 7 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Belfast at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.

• Brunswick at Gray-New Gloucester, 6 p.m.

• Caribou at Presque Isle, 7 p.m.

• Dirigo at Winthrop, 6 p.m.

• Fort Fairfield at Southern Aroostook, 6:30 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at Freeport, 6 p.m.

• George Stevens at Deer Isle-Stonington, 4 p.m.

• Greely at Falmouth, 6:30 p.m.

• Kennebunk at Biddeford, 6 p.m.

• Lake Region at Yarmouth, 7 p.m.

• Lewiston at Portland, 6 p.m.

• Lincoln Academy at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Marshwood at Westbrook, 5:30 p.m.

• Morse at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Deering, 6 p.m.

• Oceanside at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

• Oxford Hills at Bangor, 6:30 p.m.

• Poland at North Yarmouth Academy, 6 p.m.

• Rangeley at Richmond, 5 p.m.

• Sacopee Valley at Traip Academy, 6 p.m.

• Sanford at Bonny Eagle, 6 p.m.

• South Portland at Massabesic, 7 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Gorham, 5:30 p.m.

• Valley at Forest Hills, 5 p.m.

• Washburn at Easton, 7 p.m.

• Waterville at Erskine Academy, 5 p.m.

• Waynflete at Boothbay, 6 p.m.

• Wells at Old Orchard Beach, 5:30 p.m.

• Windham at Cheverus, 6 p.m.

• Wisdom at Van Buren, 5:30 p.m.

• Woodland at Jonesport-Beals, 6 p.m.

• York at Cape Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Camden Hills at Hampden/Nokomis (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde at York (Rochester Ice Arema), 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

• Bonny Eagle, Kennebunk at Cape Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

• Foxcroft Academy, Medomak Valley, Mountain Valley at MCI, 5 p.m.

