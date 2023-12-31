COLLEGES

Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham scored 13 of her 30 points in the fourth quarter, and No. 16 Indiana ran its winning streak to 10 with a 77-71 victory over Illinois in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Sunday in Bloomington, Indiana.

Holmes was 10 of 14 from the field and 10 of 12 from the foul line. She was three points shy of her career high, set last February against Ohio State.

Sara Scalia and Chloe Moore-McNeil both made a pair of free throws in the last 5.7 seconds as Indiana (11-1, 2-0 Big Ten) closed out its 15th straight victory over Illinois (6-6, 0-2).

• Dyaisha Fair scored 27 points and hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, leading Syracuse (11-1) to an 86-81 victory over No. 13 Notre Dame (9-2) in a thrilling Atlantic Coast Conference opener in Syracuse, New York.

Hannah Hidalgo, a freshman, led Notre Dame with 32 points. Anna DeWolfe of Cumberland scored 15.

• Paige Bueckers scored 25 points, Aaliyah Edwards had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 15 UConn (10-3, 2-0 Big East) dominated No. 18 Marquette (12-1, 1-1) in a 96-64 win at Hartford, Connecticut.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Michael Simonds scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half and broke a 67-67 tie by sinking a pair of free throws with 29 seconds left as Bowdoin (6-7) earned a 72-67 win over Springfield (3-7) at the Naismith Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Simonds also grabbed 10 rebounds. James McGowan finished with 16 points and Kevin Reeves scored 10.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: Collin Gillespie scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, and the Grand Rapids Gold held off a last-minute comeback bid by the Maine Celtics as they closed out a 112-108 win at the Portland Expo.

Gillespie also had 15 assists and nine rebounds. Jay Huff finished with 28 points for Grand Rapids.

Six players scored in double figures for the Celtics, led by Jordan Walsh with 20 points. JD Davison was just shy of a triple-double with 19 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, and Jordan Schakel had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

NBA: Goran Dragic, a former All-Star guard with the Miami Heat and the leader of Slovenia’s team that won the EuroBasket championship in 2017, announced his retirement.

Dragic spent 15 seasons in the NBA and played for seven teams – Phoenix, Houston, Chicago, Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Toronto and the Heat.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Cale Yarborough, considered one of NASCAR’s all-time greatest drivers and the first to win three consecutive Cup titles, died Sunday. He was 84.

NASCAR announced the death of the Hall of Famer and South Carolina native in a statement. No cause was given.

Known for his fierce toughness and grit, Yarborough won the Daytona 500 four times and the Southern 500 at his home track of Darlington Raceway five times. His 83 Cup Series victories are tied with Jimmie Johnson for sixth on NASCAR’s all-time list.

TENNIS

UNITED CUP: Novak Djokovic led Serbia to a 2-1 win over China in Perth, Australia, and Taylor Fritz won in both singles and doubles as the United States defeated Great Britain, 2-1.

Djokovic beat Zhang Zhizhen, 6-3, 6-2, then teamed up with Olga Danilovic for a 6-4, 1-6, 10-6 against Zheng Quinwen and Zhang in the decisive Group E mixed doubles match.

Great Britain’s Katie Boulter stunned fifth-ranked Jessica Pegula of the United States in Group C, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

The Americans drew level when Fritz defeated Cameron Norrie, 7-6 (5), 6-4. Pegula and Fritz then combined to beat Boulter and Neal Skupski, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Arsenal fell to a second straight loss with a 2-1 defeat at Fulham, missing out on a chance to end the year atop the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead after just five minutes, but the visitors were toothless after that as Raul Jimenez equalized in the first half and Bobby De Cordova-Reid poked in the winner in the 59th minute.

