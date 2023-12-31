Emergency responders rescued two men from a remote area in Standish on Sunday after they became trapped in a flooded area.

A dispatcher for the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center confirmed Sunday night that two males had been rescued from the Steep Falls Wildlife Management Area, which is located off the Acres of Wildlife Road in Standish.

Details of the rescue and what the men were doing in that area were not immediately available, but initial reports said they were hypothermic and needed help.

Standish Fire and Rescue responded to the scene on Sunday afternoon with mutual aid provided by the towns of Sebago, Limington, Gorham, Baldwin, Hollis and Buxton, as well as the Maine Warden Service. Attempts to reach Standish’s fire chief and the Maine Warden Service were unsuccessful Sunday night.

Both men were transported by ambulance to Maine Medical Center with unknown injuries.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: