The world population on New Year’s Day will be just over 8 billion, up from 7.9 billion a year ago. The U.S. population will be nearly 336 million, up nearly 2 million (0.53%) from a year ago, or about half the global growth rate.

Electricity demand is forecast to grow by 3% a year over the next three years, according to the International Energy Agency, with renewables meeting 35% of global power generation by 2025.

In 2022, renewable resources fueled 64% of Maine’s total electricity net generation, with wind leading the largest share at 23% of the state’s total generation. Overall electricity use in New England is expected to grow 2.4% annually over the next 10 years.

Where is all of this energy from the sun and wind going to go to meet higher demand for electricity? If recent history is any indication, the answer may be “nowhere fast.”

Maine has robust renewable energy generation targets, but we are not building new transmission lines at the pace and scale needed to keep up with our clean energy goals. Earlier this month, the regulators killed an agreement for a transmission line to bring wind power from northern Maine to the rest of the Northeast. And we are all aware of the years of legal, political and regulatory state infighting over a Western Maine transmission corridor to bring hydropower through Maine to the New England electricity grid. That project appears to be back on track, but time has not been kind to clean energy transmission projects in Maine.

We must improve the planning process necessary to build infrastructure to transmit clean, renewable energy and ensure that communities and ratepayers are not harmed. Early and ongoing engagement with impacted stakeholders will be critical. Businesses, regulators and communities need to work better together to eliminate barriers to this necessary buildout and align our clean energy goals with our transmission and delivery needs, for the sake of our state and planet.

In 2024, we need to bring together municipalities, businesses, state officials and other relevant experts to deal with the conflicts that arise at the intersection of climate, clean energy and the economy, with a focus on large, costly, controversial but arguably necessary clean energy projects and expand common ground ideas wherever possible. These meetings should dedicate a component to supply chain development, the types of clean energy technologies applicable to these projects, and how to identify and access partnership opportunities (if available and ready) in the future. Participants can discuss short- and long-term jobs and revenues for local communities while replacing power and heat generated from fossil fuels with renewable energy and electrification.

Why stop at clean energy transmission? I see four other areas that need a more coordinated, diverse stakeholder approach.

1. Offshore wind development. Representatives of offshore wind developers and members of the fisheries communities to discuss common ground on developing this nascent industry and accommodating and protecting heritage lobster, fisheries, and marine services industries.

2. Electric vehicles and infrastructure. We have goals to increase the number of electric vehicles (about 219,000) on Maine roads by 2030. With state and federal initiatives underway to enhance the EV market in Maine, we will also need to expand charging station infrastructure in all regions, evaluate effects on utilities and the grid, and ensure equitable and affordable transition for all people in Maine.

3. The transition from oil and gas to a clean energy workforce. Hundreds of companies deliver heating oil, propane, biofuels and motor fuels to more than 400,000 Maine households to keep them warm. We need to engage heating companies, workers and policymakers to discuss the need to transition Maine’s fossil fuel workforce to a clean energy economy to ensure that jobs are transformed and not lost to the future.

4. Climate migration. Climate migration will affect business operations, supply chains, access to skilled workers, employee quality of life, community resiliency, and justice and equity issues. While state and national governments are increasingly focused on this issue internal to their borders, we are not adequately prepared for the very real possibility that Maine may become a climate destination and bring challenges and opportunities.

In 2024, let’s dedicate the time and resources to bring together private, public and nonprofit leaders to evaluate these interrelated issues and develop solutions that will benefit – and reduce harm – for Maine residents and businesses.

