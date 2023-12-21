State utility regulators, citing differences over cost, have terminated an agreement for a proposed transmission line that would have brought wind power from northern Maine to the New England grid.

Philip L. Bartlett II, chair of the Maine Public Utilities Commission, said at the agency’s meeting Thursday that the developer, LS Power, informed regulators that it “can no longer hold to its price” for the transmission line that would extend up to 160 miles. It did not spell out a revised price, he said, and details of the confidential negotiations are not available.

“This is a non-starter,” Bartlett said.

He said a contract “at a minimum” would be required to include a binding price.

“It would be fundamentally unfair to other bidders to permit any adjustment to price, much less a non-specified one,” Bartlett said. “By changing the price, knowing that the commitments in the approved term sheet were binding, LS Power has effectively withdrawn its original bid.”

“I surely understand that this is a frustrating outcome for all involved,” he added.

Bartlett said the PUC will terminate the procurement and initiate a new one, which will add another delay to a project that has been moving slowly already.

The cost of the transmission line, when completed, will be paid for by utility ratepayers over a period of many years.

Commissioner Pat Scully said LS Power insisted on provisions on prices and contingencies that would “shift a substantial amount of risk” and potential costs to ratepayers.

Douglas Mulvey, vice president of LS Power, said the New York-based developer is disappointed in the PUC’s decision, “especially given the significant economic and environmental benefits our project would provide to ratepayers and the state.”

“Ultimately, the additional requirements and risks that were not included in our 2022 bid that we were being asked to absorb within the contract became hurdles we could not overcome,” he said.

Mulvey said the project is the best way to “cost effectively deliver Maine-made clean energy” and LS Power remains open to working with the Legislature and PUC to “improve the procurement process to address the untenable issues that arose in the past procurement.”

Jack Shapiro, climate and clean energy director at the Natural Resources Council of Maine, said developing the “large, untapped wind resource in Aroostook County is an urgent step toward averting the worst impacts to our state by accelerating the transition to lower-cost, Maine-made clean energy.”

He said he hopes the PUC will move forward with a new procurement to bring wind energy resources in Aroostook County online.

The PUC had estimated that the wind-power transmission project and a proposed wind farm of 179 turbines west of Houlton would cost ratepayers $1 billion for a 60% share of the electricity output, adding $1 a month to a typical residential electric bill for 10 years. The cost would be offset by the projects’ economic and environmental upside, the commission has said.

Massachusetts has committed to buying the other 40% of the project’s power.

Bartlett said “significant differences have persisted” among the parties and PUC staff and LS Power was directed to file a proposed transmission agreement with information quantifying the project’s benefits.

The PUC will consider “what changes, if any, could be made to the process to increase the likelihood of success,” he said.

Mulvey said in November that additional efforts to advance the project were on hold as developers waited on state regulators to sign purchase and service agreements. At that time, he said there was “no certainty” the project would happen.

The transmission line plan has drawn opposition from some landowners and local officials in northern Maine where “Keep LS Power Off Our Land” signs popped up along highways and in store windows. Opponents said they worry about towering transmission lines marring their views and others criticized the process used to site the project.

Unity residents in mid-November passed a moratorium against high-voltage power lines in town. that allows the town more time to write local ordinances. Many other towns have done the same.

The Northern Maine Renewable Energy Development Program was the result of a 2021 state law intended to remove obstacles and promote the development of renewable energy resources in northern Maine.

