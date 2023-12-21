PROMOTIONS

Caitlin F. DiMillo has been promoted to senior vice president and client adviser to principal at Spinnaker Trust. DiMillo has been with the firm since 2015 and served as the chief trust officer for five years. Before joining Spinnaker Trust, she worked with the Portland law firm of Hopkinson & Abbondanza. DiMillo has a bachelor of arts in math from the University of Vermont and a doctorate of law from the University of Maine School of Law. She currently serves on the boards of Pine Tree Legal Assistance and the Maine Estate Planning Council.

NEW HIRES

United Way of Southern Maine has hired three new employees. Carl Young is the new senior director, finance and operations. Previously, Young worked at the Chewonki Foundation, Saint Dominic Academy and The Hyde School. He also served as a commissioned officer for 14 years in the Marine Corps and Reserves. Amanda Atkinson-Lewis is the new Thrive2027 network director. Atkinson-Lewis has a background in education, social work and diversity, equity and inclusion leadership. Previously, she worked at Portland and Westbrook public schools and led One Westbrook. Blaine Flander has been hired as community impact manager, operations. Flanders is an Army veteran and previously worked for United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley.

Verrill law firm has hired two new associates at its Portland office. Grady Hogan joins the environment, telecommunications and natural resources group. Previously, Hogan worked as a student attorney at the Refugee and Human Rights Clinic, interned with the Office of the Maine Attorney General and the City of Portland’s Corporation Counsel, and clerked for the Honorable Wayne Douglas, Richard Mulhern and James Martemucci of the Maine Superior Court. Hogan has a bachelor’s degree from Bates College and a law degree from the University of Maine School of Law. Julia Watson joins the litigation and trial group. Previously, she worked as a student advocate with the Compliance Policy Clinic and had work published in the American Journal of Law and Medicine. Watson has a bachelor’s degree from Brown University and a law degree from Boston University School of Law.

Hussey Seating Co. in North Berwick has appointed Charles (Chuck) W. Nadeau as its new chief financial officer. Before joining Hussey, Nadeau served as the CFO and COO at Treadwell Franklin Infrastructure Capital and as president at civil engineering firm James W. Sewall Co. His extensive career includes leadership roles in diverse industries, from insurance and consumer goods to private capital lending. Nadeau holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from the University of Maine and a master’s in finance from Bentley University.

ACHIEVEMENTS

The Mitchell Institute, a Maine-based college scholarship foundation, named Mercedes Pour as the organization’s 2023 Higher Education Professional of the Year. Pour is the director of college access and secondary partnerships within the Maine community college system. Additionally, she serves as a state agency representative on the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships’ board of directors, a coach for the Maine Department of Education’s Rethinking Remote Education Ventures Project, and an adjunct faculty member for the Community College of Vermont. Pour has a bachelor’s from the College of William and Mary, a master of arts in education policy from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and her Ed.D. with a concentration in instructional technology from the University of West Georgia.

