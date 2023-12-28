people on the move

NEW HIRES

Rachael Billings has been hired as the vice president, senior trust officer at Norway Savings. Billings joins the asset management group with 19 years of financial services experience, the last decade being in trust and wealth management. She has a bachelor’s degree in international affairs and political science from the University of Maine Orono and a Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor designation. Additionally, Billings is an active member of the Maine Estate Planning Council.

Haley Ward Inc. has hired eight new employees across its Maine locations. Regina Gray joined the Bangor location’s environmental service line as a project scientist. Gray has a bachelor of science in biology from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and a doctorate of biological science from the University of Maine. Tanesha Pottle also has been hired as a project scientist in the environmental service line at the Bangor location. Pottle has a bachelor of science in environmental studies from the University of Maine at Machias. Armando Garma-Fernandez has been hired as a marketing design specialist at the Bangor location. Garma-Fernandez has bachelor’s degrees in architecture and fine arts in photography and painting from Mississippi State University. Amelia Langley has been hired as a human resources generalist at the Bangor location. Langley has an associate degree in business administration from Northern Maine Community College and a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Maine. Paul Rouleau has joined the Haley Ward Saco office as a senior project engineer for the building design service line. Rouleau earned a bachelor’s in electrical engineering from the University of Maine and an associate degree in electrical power and construction from Northern Maine Technical College. Andrew Godfrey has been hired as a civil engineer in the land development service line at the Saco location. Godfrey graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering. Sam Hayden has been hired as a project scientist in both the Saco and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, offices. Hayden has a master’s in environmental science from Towson University and a bachelor’s in biological sciences from Geneva College. Benjamin Meader has been hired at the Lewiston office as a geospatial coordinator in the municipal infrastructure service line. Meader earned a bachelor of arts in geography from Middlebury College.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: