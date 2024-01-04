people on the move

PROMOTIONS

Emma K. Bean has been promoted to partner and senior financial adviser of Charter Oak Capital Management. Bean joined the firm in 2015.

Chris Mbalazamo has been promoted to branch supervisor at cPort, Riverside. Mbalazamo joined the bank in 2020, working as a teller and then a relationship coordinator. He attended Southern Maine Community College.

Sebago Technics has made five promotions within its survey-geomatics team. Nick Elliston has been promoted to director, survey-geomatics services. Jediah Scott has been promoted to professional land surveyor/project surveyor. Michael Celeste has been promoted to virtual design and construction field services lead. And Brian Cook and Oscar Keydel have both been promoted to survey-geomatics field team leads.

NEW HIRES

Amanda Dioszeghy has been hired as the sustainability program manager at The Jackson Laboratory. For the past five years, Dioszeghy has worked as a sustainability group leader at Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing.

Chad Higgins has been hired as a partner at Dentons legal firm. Higgins has over 20 years of experience representing businesses in multiple industries, including lawsuits related to per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS) and groundwater contamination matters regarding methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE), a discontinued gasoline additive.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Scott T. Maker has been inducted into the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals, an invitation-only professional association of top mediators from around the country.

APPOINTMENTS

Rachel Stettler

The Portland Chamber Music Festival has appointed six new members to its board of directors: John C. Thompson, a finance professional and member of Maine Technology Institute’s Maine Entrepreneur Resource Corps program; Rachel Stettler, a retired teacher and member of the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra; Rosemary Reed, president of Double R Productions; Wendy Laidlaw, vice president, chief financial officer, and portfolio manager at R.M. Davis; Samuel X. Frank, an associate at Bernstein Shur; and Daniel Dubé, a Lewiston-based criminal defense lawyer.

