people on the move

PROMOTIONS

John Adams, P.E., PTOE, IMSA II of the Barton & Loguidice Portland office, has been promoted to senior associate. He received his B.S. degree in civil engineering from the University of Connecticut and is a member of the firm’s Transportation Practice Area out of the Portland office.

Alex S. Parker has been named partner of Trafton, Matzen, Belleau & Frenette, LLP. Parker joined the law firm as an associate attorney in 2018 and specializes in real estate law, business and corporate law, banking and finance law, estate planning and civil litigation.

NEW HIRES

Jason Theobald has been hired as an associate at Curtis Thaxter, LLC. Theobald specializes in business and commercial disputes, property disputes, land use and zoning matters, discrimination claims and administrative proceedings. He joined the Portland-based law firm in 2019 after practicing in the Litigation Division of the Office of the Maine Attorney General and serving as a law clerk for the Maine Superior Court and the Maine Business and Consumer Docket.

Ryan Wing has been hired as senior vice president, chief technology officer at Bath Savings. Wing has 25 years of IT experience, including leading IT teams with a focus on information security, process automation and cloud-forward technology. He has a BFA from the University of Southern Maine and is an alumni member of the Filene i3 Innovation Program.

Advertisement

LeMessurier Building Enclosure Services has hired Robert Curtis, AIA, as an associate at the firm’s South Portland location. Curtis has over two decades of experience as a licensed architect with practical expertise in commercial, educational and institutional projects. He specializes in life safety, building energy codes and environmentally conscious enclosure solutions.

Richard St. Pierre has been hired as senior vice president and senior finance officer at Norway Savings Bank. St. Pierre will oversee the overall management of the Bank’s financial accounting, budget, investments and facilities management. St. Pierre has more than 20 years of executive leadership experience, including 10 years in community banking. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of Southern Maine and later earned his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation.

Oscar Moreno has been hired as senior vice president, director of commercial banking at Camden National Bank. Previously, Moreno served as the senior vice president, senior commercial loan officer for Rollstone Bank & Trust in Groton, Massachusetts; he was the senior vice president, director of business banking and cash management at Northern Bank; and previously held management positions at First Commons Bank, East Boston Savings Bank and Eastern Bank. Moreno has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and international business from the University of Arizona and a master’s degree in business administration from Bentley University. He has served on the board of the Junior Achievement of Northern New England since 2019 and is a former member of the Newton-Needham Chamber of Commerce, Newton Rotary and Association of Latino Professionals in Finance & Accounting (ALPFA).

Julia Trujillo Luengo has been hired as director of strategic planning for the Maine Community College System. She worked at the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development for the last three years, and previously worked in the city of Portland’s Office of Economic Opportunity, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services Office of Multicultural Affairs, and the Maine Department of Education Migrant Education Program.

Berman & Simmons has hired two new attorneys, Kristin Murray-James and Charles King. Murray-James was previously an assistant district attorney in Kennebec County and graduated from the University of Maine School of Law. King graduated from Louisiana State University and Tulane University Law School. King has been recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star and a Chambers USA One to Watch in Appellate Litigation in Louisiana.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital has hired Benjamin Huffard, MD and Alison Chabot, PA-C. Dr. Huffard completed his undergraduate degree at Lehigh University, and his post-baccalaureate premedical program at Yale University. He received his medical degree from Yale School of Medicine and followed with an internship in general surgery at New York Hospital. Huffard then completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. Huffard is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and is certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery. Chabot has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Pennsylvania State University and has conducted research at the University of Florida and Johns Hopkins University. Before joining Mercy, she worked in orthopedic trauma at St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and spent 14 years at OA, which is now Spectrum Orthopaedics, specializing in sports medicine with Huffard.

Advertisement

ACHIEVEMENTS

Ainsworth, Thelin & Raftice, P.A. has opened a second location in Kingfield. Attorney Donald A. Fowler Jr. has decided to retire after practicing law for 57 years. The attorneys at the firm will continue his practice, which is located at 243 Main St. in Kingfield. The office will primarily focus on real estate, estate planning, probate, business law and OUI.

Elizabeth Kayatta has become a co-owner of Berman & Simmons law firm. Kayatta joined the firm in 2017 and has earned the following recognitions: National Trial Lawyers Top 100, Best Lawyers in America, Ones to Watch, and Super Lawyers Top Medical Malpractice Attorney. She has degrees from Princeton University and Boston College Law School, where she graduated magna cum laude.

Randy Stolp has been appointed president of Synergent, a national financial technology and services company for credit unions. Stolp has 22 years of experience in the credit union industry. He has worked in various roles in three credit unions and as a vice president/account executive at PSCU. Stolp was vice chair of the America’s Credit Unions Technology Council’s Executive Committee and has served as a chapter president for the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues. He is a Western CUNA Management School graduate, a Credit Union Development Educator (CUDE), and a Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor (CCUFC).

Verrill attorney Jonathan M. Dunitz has been elected president of the Maine State Bar Association (MSBA). Dunitz previously served as vice president of the association and is currently a member of the Bar’s Access to Justice Tax Credit Committee. He received his bachelor’s degree from Ithaca College and his law degree from Syracuse University College of Law.

GENERAL

ClimateWork Maine has appointed a new board of directors: Michael Arsnow, manager, sustainability, MaineHealth; Laney Brown, vice president, sustainability, Avangrid; Henry Clauson, Northeast U.S. regional director, Ramboll; Les Fossel, founder and owner, Restoration Resources, LLC; John Gardner, senior engineer, Warm Springs Consulting; Kathie Summers Grice, managing principal, Dirigo Partners; Shawn Hunter, founder and president, Mindscaling; Sandra Klausmeyer, senior vice president, corporate communications and strategies manager, Bangor Savings Bank; Neil Kiely, president and CEO, Androscoggin Bank; Stephen Kosacz, founder and former president, AutoWorks, Inc.; Bob Martin, managing partner, Strategic Equity Partners, LLC; Zoe Malia, environmental sustainability manager, Allagash Brewing Co.; Jeremy Pare, professor, Duke University/UNE; Don Parent, principal, Parent Technology Group; George Parmenter, health and sustainability lead, Hannaford Supermarkets; Alex Pine, consultant, VEIC; Tom Ruff, founder and CEO, Orange Bike Brewing; Andy Shepard, fundraising/community development, Saddleback Mountain; Nova Tower, partner and real estate broker, Waypoint Brokers Collective; Jared Wildwistle, business climate action program (BCAP) manager, Gulf of Maine Research Institute; Emily Wood, program developer, Climate Justice and Environmental Resilience, CEI; and Arthur Woolverton, Northeast regional leader, Siemens Energy & Performance Services. The company also appointed seven Mainers to its Founding Members of the ClimateWork Maine Board: Alan Caron, founder, president, Blue Loon Lakefront Homes; Doug McKeown, chair, former chair of Woodard & Curran board of directors; Lydia Covert, vice chair, corporate sustainability director, Unum; Kevin Gildart, treasurer, retired executive; Kristina Egan, executive director, Greater Portland Council of Governments; Eric Fitz, co-founder, Amply Energy; and, Barry Woods, senior director of eMobility, ReVision Energy.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: