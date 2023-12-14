people on the move

PROMOTIONS

Camden National Bank has promoted two employees to retail senior leadership positions. Geoffrey Grayson has been promoted to senior vice president, director of retail sales strategy. Grayson has more than 17 years of experience in retail banking management and previously served in leadership roles at Bank of America, Santander Bank and Century Bank. Christopher Byron has been promoted to vice president, retail regional director. Previously, Byron worked as a manager for Bank of America and Walmart. Byron has a bachelor’s degree from Husson University.

NEW HIRES

Jim Greer has been hired as a civil designer at St. Germain. Greer entered the civil engineering field in 2014 as a designer/drafter at Pinkham and Greer. Over his career, he has worked on various civil engineering projects involving coastal stabilization, subdivisions, roads, campgrounds and gas stations.

Sachin Dhawan has been hired as the chief technology officer at Wex. Previously, Dhawan worked at Stitch Fix, where he was chief technology officer.

Eric C. Brown has been hired as the executive director of The Maine Irish Heritage Center. Previously, Brown was the provost for the University of Maine at Farmington. He holds bachelor’s degrees in English and zoology from the University of Maine; a Ph.D. in English from Louisiana State University; and served as a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of English and American Literature at Harvard University.

Advertisement

Sean Bradburn has joined Northwestern Mutual as a financial representative. Previously, he was an education technician at York High School. Bradburn has a degree in mathematics from the University of Southern Maine.

Judy McGeorge has been hired at Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. McGeorge has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s of liberal arts from St. John’s College. She is a member of the steering committee of Blue Hill’s Colloquy Downeast, as well as treasurer and a board member of the Blue Hill Concert Association.

InterMed has hired three new physicians. Karen K. Emery, M.D., will see patients out of the Marginal Way office in Portland. Emery attended Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. She completed her residency at Maine Medical Center. David Clark, D.O., will be located at the Foden Road East office. Clark attended the University of New England’s College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed the Shenandoah Valley Family Practice residency at Virginia Commonwealth University. Joana Kang, M.D., will see patients out of the Marginal Way location. Kang attended the Saint Louis University School of Medicine and completed her residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Previously, she worked for six years as a hospitalist.

GENERAL

Keller Williams Realty has created a new Portland-based team called Elevate under the ownership of Michael K. Navarro and Melanie Crane. Navarro is a broker and Realtor, and Crane is a Realtor.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: