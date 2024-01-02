Lincoln Village and affordable housing

To the editor,

The need for affordable housing has never been greater yet it seems that many proposals face community-imposed hurdles. We need to stop saying no to solutions that offer answers to this problem.

As the former director of the Biddeford+Saco Chamber of Commerce+Industry, I have witnessed repeatedly decent housing projects turned away due to the “NIMBY” (Not In My Back Yard) mentality. Often these developments are met with opposition without any counter proposal as to how to make a development community friendly.

The Lincoln Village project is the latest example.

From a residential standpoint, it is a walkable community with easy access to groceries, a pharmacy, a shopping center, and other small businesses that would benefit financially from additional foot traffic. And speaking of traffic, which is the main contention by the opposition, the developer has agreed to investi $100,000 in traffic calming and build 3,000 feet of new sidewalk, something that is needed regardless of whether this project is finally approved. Talented traffic engineers in partnership with city officials and guidance from residents should be able to solve the increased automobile traffic and maintain safe residential communities. And, it is within walking distance of locally owned, affordable public transportation. It is a good project and part of a sound solution to the housing and employment crisis we have in Maine. Can’t we work at finding a reasonable solution rather than simply saying NO?

Craig A. Pendleton

Old Orchard Beach

