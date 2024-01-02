Creighty Dickson scored consecutive layups to start overtime and Windham rallied to beat Cheverus, 67-62, in a boys’ basketball game on Tuesday in Windham.

The Eagles, who trailed by 14 points in the first half, improved to 6-0, and were led by Blake McPherson, who led all scorers with 24 points, including six 3-pointers. Adrian Moody added 12 points, while Dickson and Tyrie James each had 11.

The Stags (6-2) got 23 points from Leo McNabb, including three free throws late in regulation to force the extra session. Jameson Fitzpatrick added 10 points.

GORHAM 75, THORNTON ACADEMY 41: Ashton Leclerc made a program record nine 3-pointers to lift the Rams (6-0) past the Trojans (4-3) in Gorham.

Leclerc finished with 31 points for Gorham. Caden Smith added 15.

Joshua Vallée had 13 points for Thornton Academy.

PORTLAND 60, LEWISTON 42: Jeissey Khamis recorded 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-1) as they closed with a 14-3 fourth-quarter run and downed the Blue Devils (1-7) in Lewiston.

James Johnson, Kevin Rugabirwa and Drew Veilleux each added 11 points for Portland.

Abdirahaman Dakane had five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for Lewiston, Caden Boon chipped in with 12.

KENNEBUNK 46, BIDDEFORD 36: Theo Pow had 16 points as the Rams (3-3) beat the Tigers (2-5) in Kennebunk.

Isaac Jensen added eight points for Kennebunk.

Travis Edgerton and Drew Smyth each had 11 points for Biddeford.

SANFORD 69, BONNY EAGLE 58: Makai Bougie sank four 3-pointers on the way to 26 points, while Tanner McCann made four 3-pointers of his own and finished with 17 to lead the Spartans (5-2) over the Scots (1-6) in Sanford.

Brady Adams added 11 points for Sanford.

Lucas Drinkwater led Bonny Eagle with 14 points. Terrell Edwards added 12.

YORK 55, CAPE ELIZABETH 32: Lukas Bouchard recorded 20 points and 15 rebounds as the Wildcats (7-1) handled the Capers (0-6) in York.

Derek Parsons of York scored nine points.

Eli Smith led Cape Elizabeth with 11 points.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 77, LINCOLN ACADEMY 64: Kristian Schumann scored 21 points, Gabe Lash added 20 and Kory Donlan recorded 19 as the Panthers (7-1) beat the Eagles (5-1) in Newcastle.

Mason Nguyen added 13 points for Medomak Valley.

Gabe Hagar scored 19 points, Tucker Stiles 15 and Lucas Houghton 14 for Lincoln Academy.

WAYNFLETE 72, BOOTHBAY 70: Nico Kirby scored 19 points as the Flyers (4-1) beat the Seahawks (2-7) in overtime in Portland.

Lucas McChesney added 18 points for Waynflete.

Finn Harkins scored 40 points for Boothbay.

TRAIP ACADEMY 51, SACOPEE VALLEY 44: Nick Martine made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lift the Rangers (2-4) over the Hawks (1-6) in Hiram.

Jack Downs added 11 points and Sam Jordan 10 for Traip.

Bryce Stacey led Sacopee Valley with 13 points. Tyler Easterbrooks added 12, Dylan Capano scored 10 and Silas Nielsen recorded eight points and 13 rebounds.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 61, WELLS 51: Brady Plante had 17 points as the Seagulls (4-2) beat the Warriors (4-3) in Old Orchard Beach.

Trot Moody added 13 points, Riley Provencher 12 and Derek Webber 11 for Old Orchard.

Eli Roy had 11 points and Kaden Springer had 10 for Wells.

MORSE 73, LEAVITT 61: Trace MarFarland scored 25 points as the Shipbuilders (2-5) beat the Hornets (2-5) in Bath.

Calin Gould added 20 points and eight rebounds, while Jack Delano had 11 points for Morse.

