TURNER — Haley Kirkpatrick finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds as Morse picked up its first win of the season with a 45-35 win over Leavitt in girls basketball action Tuesday.

Reece Darling made five free throws and chipped in 13 points for Morse (1-6), which entered the fourth quarter with a one-point lead, 27-26.

Gabby Smith contributed nine points and 10 rebounds for Leavitt (3-4).

BRUNSWICK 42, GRAY-NG 26: The Dragons outscored the Patriots 16-3 in the fourth quarter to earn the win in Gray.

Dakota Shipley scored eight of her 12 points in the fourth quarter for Brunswick (6-1). Maddy Werner added 12.

Advertisement

Izzy Morelli scored 11 points for Gray-New Gloucester (6-2).

FRYEBURG 35, FREEPORT 32: The Raiders closed with a 10-3 fourth quarter run to win in Freeport.

Mina Milosevic led the way for Fryeburg Academy (4-2) with 13 points.

Maddie Cormier paced Freeport (5-3) with 20 points.

Advertisement

BOYS BASKETBALL

MORSE 73, LEAVITT 61: Trace MarFarland scored 25 points as the Shipbuilders won in Bath.

Calin Gould added 20 points and eight rebounds, while Jack Delano had 11 points for Morse.

Both teams are 2-5.

RICHMOND 82, RANGELEY 21: Wyatt Cassidy scored 18 points and Hunter Mason added 16 points as the Bobcats cruised to a victory over the Lakers in Richmond.

Jake Gay added nine points for Richmond (7-0).

Brayden Thompson led Rangeley (0-5) with nine points, while Sam Morrill added seven points.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: