Fryeburg Academy closed the game on a 10-3 run to beat Freeport, 35-32, in a girls’ basketball game Tuesday evening in Freeport.

Mina Milosevic scored 13 points for Fryeburg, which improved to 4-2.

Maddie Cormier recorded 20 points for Freeport (5-3).

LEWISTON 49, PORTLAND 39: Koral Morin finished with 20 points for the Blue Devils (5-2) in their victory over the Bulldogs (2-6) in Portland.

Natalie Beaudoin added 11 points for Lewiston.

Baleria Yugu scored 14 points for Portland.

CHEVERUS 62, WINDHAM 28: Maddie Fitzpatrick scored 15 of her 20 points in the first half as the Stags (7-0) jumped out to a 40-17 halftime lead and cruised past the Eagles (2-5) in Portland.

Fitzpatrick also had 10 rebounds for Cheverus. Ruth Boles added 19 points, going 7 for 7 from the floor.

Mallory Muse had eight points for Windham.

MARSHWOOD 53, WESTBROOK 47: Sarah Theriault scored 17 points and Isabelle Tice added 14 as the Hawks (1-6) topped the Blue Blazes (4-4) in Westbrook.

Lyla Dunphe led Westbrook with 12 points and Emily Hodge had 11.

DEERING 37, MT. ARARAT 31: The Rams (3-4) went 13 for 21 from the free-throw line and held off a furious fourth-quarter rally to beat the Eagles (6-1) in Portland.

Natalie Santiago scored 13 points, Maya Gayle recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Sophie Hill had 11 rebounds for Deering.

Avery Beal scored 14 points for Mt. Ararat.

SANFORD 64, BONNY EAGLE 36: The Spartans (5-2) started the game with a 17-4 run and cruised past the Scots (1-6) in Standish.

Paige Sevigny had 12 points for Sanford. Annalise Stimmell added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, while Julissa McBarron added 10.

Kylie Cole scored 15 points and Sophia Gaudiano added 13 for Bonny Eagle.

BIDDEFORD 57, KENNEBUNK 23: Hannah Smith recorded 19 points, 14 rebounds and two steals to lead the Tigers (4-4) over the Rams (0-6) in Biddeford.

Jordyn Crump added 19 points, including five 3-pointers, eight rebounds, five assists and seven steals for Biddeford.

WELLS 49, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 33: The Warriors (6-2) went on a 16-3 run in the third quarter to pull away and beat the Seagulls (3-3) in Old Orchard Beach.

Maren Maxon scored 17 points, while Megyn Mertens recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds for Wells.

Sarah Davis had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Old Orchard Beach.

GREELY 47, FALMOUTH 37: The Rangers (4-4) used a 17-6 third quarter to take control and beat the Navigators (1-6) at Falmouth.

Asja Kelman made three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for Greely. Lauren Hester added 15.

Maddy Christman had 10 points for Falmouth.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 58, POLAND 35: Athena Gee scored 19 points and Graca Bila recorded 12 points, nine rebounds and six steals as the Panthers (5-0) used a 24-point first quarter to cruise past the Knights (1-5) in Yarmouth.

Ella Giguere contributed 10 points for NYA.

Charlotte Grenier led Poland with 15 points.

MORSE 45, LEAVITT 35: Haley Kirkpatrick recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Shipbuilders (1-6) past the Hornets (3-4) in Turner.

Reece Darling added 13 points for Morse.

Gabby Smith had nine points and 10 rebounds for Leavitt.

