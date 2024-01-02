Tuesday, Jan. 2

Boys’ Basketball

• Bangor at Oxford Hills, 6:30 p.m.

• Belfast at Mt. View, 5 p.m.

• Biddeford at Kennebunk, 7 p.m.

• Bonny Eagle at Sanford, 7 p.m.

• Boothbay at Waynflete, 6:30 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at York, 7 p.m.

• Cheverus at Windham, 7 p.m.

• Cony at Messalonskee, 6:30 p.m.

• Erskine Academy at Waterville, 6:30 p.m.

• Freeport at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• George Stevens at Deer Isle-Stonington, 5:30 p.m.

• Lake Region at Yarmouth, 5:30 p.m.

• Leavitt at Morse, 6 p.m.

• Lee Academy at Calais, 6:30 p.m.

• Machias at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.

• Medomak Valley at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Abram at Mountain Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Noble at Mt. Ararat, 7 p.m.

• North Yarmouth Academy at Poland, 6 p.m.

• Portland at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

• Rangeley at Richmond, 6 p.m.

• Schenck at Penquis Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Searsport at Central, 6:30 p.m.

• Shead at Woodland, 6:30 p.m.

• Southern Aroostook at Stearns, 6:30 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Gorham, 7 p.m.

• Traip Academy at Sacopee Valley, 6 p.m.

• Valley at Forest Hills, 6:30 p.m.

• Washburn at Easton, 5:30 p.m.

• Wells at Old Orchard Beach, 7 p.m.

• Winslow at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.

• Winthrop at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.

• Wisdom at Van Buren, 7 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Belfast at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.

• Brunswick at Gray-New Gloucester, 6 p.m.

• Caribou at Presque Isle, 7 p.m.

• Dirigo at Winthrop, 6 p.m.

• Fort Fairfield at Southern Aroostook, 6:30 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at Freeport, 6 p.m.

• George Stevens at Deer Isle-Stonington, 4 p.m.

• Greely at Falmouth, 6:30 p.m.

• Kennebunk at Biddeford, 6 p.m.

• Lake Region at Yarmouth, 7 p.m.

• Lewiston at Portland, 6 p.m.

• Lincoln Academy at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Marshwood at Westbrook, 5:30 p.m.

• Morse at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Deering, 6 p.m.

• Oceanside at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

• Oxford Hills at Bangor, 6:30 p.m.

• Poland at North Yarmouth Academy, 6 p.m.

• Rangeley at Richmond, 5 p.m.

• Sacopee Valley at Traip Academy, 6 p.m.

• Sanford at Bonny Eagle, 6 p.m.

• South Portland at Massabesic, 7 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Gorham, 5:30 p.m.

• Valley at Forest Hills, 5 p.m.

• Washburn at Easton, 7 p.m.

• Waterville at Erskine Academy, 5 p.m.

• Waynflete at Boothbay, 6 p.m.

• Wells at Old Orchard Beach, 5:30 p.m.

• Windham at Cheverus, 6 p.m.

• Wisdom at Van Buren, 5:30 p.m.

• Woodland at Jonesport-Beals, 6 p.m.

• York at Cape Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Camden Hills at Hampden/Nokomis (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde at York (Rochester Ice Arema), 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

• Bonny Eagle, Kennebunk at Cape Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

• Foxcroft Academy, Medomak Valley, Mountain Valley at MCI, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Boys’ Basketball

• Brewer at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.

• Buckfield at Temple Academy, 7 p.m.

• Camden Hills at Skowhegan, 7 p.m.

• Caribou at Presque Isle, 7 p.m.

• Fort Kent at Hodgdon, 5:30 p.m.

• Gardiner at Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.

• Greely at Falmouth, 7 p.m.

• Houlton at John Bapst, 5 p.m.

• Katahdin at Ashland, 5:30 p.m.

• Madawaska at East Grand, 4:30 p.m.

• Washburn at Central Aroostook, 5:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bangor Christian at Lee Academy, 6 p.m.

• Buckfield at Temple Academy, 5:30 p.m.

• Bucksport at Central, 6:30 p.m.

• Dirigo at Kents Hill, 4 p.m.

• Ellsworth at Old Town, 7 p.m.

• Fort Kent at Hodgdon, 7 p.m.

• Houlton at John Bapst, 6:30 p.m.

• Jonesport-Beals at Calais, 6:30 p.m.

• Lawrence at Brewer, 6:30 p.m.

• Lisbon at Boothbay, 6 p.m.

• Machias at Shead, 5 p.m.

• Maranacook at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Cony, 6 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.

• Nokomis at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.

• Oak Hill at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Orono at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.

• Penobscot Valley at Stearns, 7 p.m.

• Skowhegan at Camden Hills, 6:30 p.m.

• Sumner at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.

• Telstar at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

• Washburn at Central Aroostook, 7 p.m.

• Washington Academy at Mt. Desert Island, 7 p.m.

• Woodland at Mattanawcook Academy, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Bangor/Narraguagus at Edward Little (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 4:10 p.m.

• Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow at Old Town/Orono (Alfond Arena), 5 p.m.

• Gorham at Kennebunk/Wells (Alfond Forum), 6 p.m.

• John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington at Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan (Penobscot Ice Arena), 6:10 p.m.

• Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble at Thornton Academy (Biddeford Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak at Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue at Lewiston/Oak Hill (Colisee), 5 p.m.

Indoor track

• SMAA: Biddeford, Cheverus, Noble, Windham, at USM, 4 p.m. USM

• SMAA: Gorham, Kennebunk, Portland, Thornton Academy, at USM, 7 p.m.

Swimming

• Scarborough at Windham (UNE), 4 p.m.

Wrestling

• Belfast, Bucksport, MDI at Ellsworth, 5 p.m.

• Biddeford/Thornton Academy, Fryeburg Academy at Sanford, 6 p.m.

• Camden Hills, Oxford Hills at Erskine Academy, 6 p.m.

• Cony, Oceanside at Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, 6 p.m.

• Deering, Marshwood at Noble, 6 p.m.

• Gardiner, Nokomis, Penobscot Christian at Winslow, 5 p.m.

• Massabesic, Scarborough/Gorham at Bonny Eagle, 5 p.m.

• Monmouth/Richmond/Lisbon/Oak Hill at Dirigo, 5 p.m.

• Mt. Blue, Skowhegan at Messalonskee, 5:30 p.m.

