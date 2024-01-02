Tuesday, Jan. 2
Boys’ Basketball
• Bangor at Oxford Hills, 6:30 p.m.
• Belfast at Mt. View, 5 p.m.
• Biddeford at Kennebunk, 7 p.m.
• Bonny Eagle at Sanford, 7 p.m.
• Boothbay at Waynflete, 6:30 p.m.
• Cape Elizabeth at York, 7 p.m.
• Cheverus at Windham, 7 p.m.
• Cony at Messalonskee, 6:30 p.m.
• Erskine Academy at Waterville, 6:30 p.m.
• Freeport at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• George Stevens at Deer Isle-Stonington, 5:30 p.m.
• Lake Region at Yarmouth, 5:30 p.m.
• Leavitt at Morse, 6 p.m.
• Lee Academy at Calais, 6:30 p.m.
• Machias at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.
• Medomak Valley at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Abram at Mountain Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Noble at Mt. Ararat, 7 p.m.
• North Yarmouth Academy at Poland, 6 p.m.
• Portland at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
• Rangeley at Richmond, 6 p.m.
• Schenck at Penquis Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Searsport at Central, 6:30 p.m.
• Shead at Woodland, 6:30 p.m.
• Southern Aroostook at Stearns, 6:30 p.m.
• Spruce Mountain at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.
• Thornton Academy at Gorham, 7 p.m.
• Traip Academy at Sacopee Valley, 6 p.m.
• Valley at Forest Hills, 6:30 p.m.
• Washburn at Easton, 5:30 p.m.
• Wells at Old Orchard Beach, 7 p.m.
• Winslow at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.
• Winthrop at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.
• Wisdom at Van Buren, 7 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Belfast at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.
• Brunswick at Gray-New Gloucester, 6 p.m.
• Caribou at Presque Isle, 7 p.m.
• Dirigo at Winthrop, 6 p.m.
• Fort Fairfield at Southern Aroostook, 6:30 p.m.
• Fryeburg Academy at Freeport, 6 p.m.
• George Stevens at Deer Isle-Stonington, 4 p.m.
• Greely at Falmouth, 6:30 p.m.
• Kennebunk at Biddeford, 6 p.m.
• Lake Region at Yarmouth, 7 p.m.
• Lewiston at Portland, 6 p.m.
• Lincoln Academy at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Marshwood at Westbrook, 5:30 p.m.
• Morse at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat at Deering, 6 p.m.
• Oceanside at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.
• Oxford Hills at Bangor, 6:30 p.m.
• Poland at North Yarmouth Academy, 6 p.m.
• Rangeley at Richmond, 5 p.m.
• Sacopee Valley at Traip Academy, 6 p.m.
• Sanford at Bonny Eagle, 6 p.m.
• South Portland at Massabesic, 7 p.m.
• Thornton Academy at Gorham, 5:30 p.m.
• Valley at Forest Hills, 5 p.m.
• Washburn at Easton, 7 p.m.
• Waterville at Erskine Academy, 5 p.m.
• Waynflete at Boothbay, 6 p.m.
• Wells at Old Orchard Beach, 5:30 p.m.
• Windham at Cheverus, 6 p.m.
• Wisdom at Van Buren, 5:30 p.m.
• Woodland at Jonesport-Beals, 6 p.m.
• York at Cape Elizabeth, 6 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Camden Hills at Hampden/Nokomis (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde at York (Rochester Ice Arema), 6:30 p.m.
Swimming
• Bonny Eagle, Kennebunk at Cape Elizabeth, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
• Foxcroft Academy, Medomak Valley, Mountain Valley at MCI, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 3
Boys’ Basketball
• Brewer at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.
• Buckfield at Temple Academy, 7 p.m.
• Camden Hills at Skowhegan, 7 p.m.
• Caribou at Presque Isle, 7 p.m.
• Fort Kent at Hodgdon, 5:30 p.m.
• Gardiner at Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.
• Greely at Falmouth, 7 p.m.
• Houlton at John Bapst, 5 p.m.
• Katahdin at Ashland, 5:30 p.m.
• Madawaska at East Grand, 4:30 p.m.
• Washburn at Central Aroostook, 5:30 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Bangor Christian at Lee Academy, 6 p.m.
• Buckfield at Temple Academy, 5:30 p.m.
• Bucksport at Central, 6:30 p.m.
• Dirigo at Kents Hill, 4 p.m.
• Ellsworth at Old Town, 7 p.m.
• Fort Kent at Hodgdon, 7 p.m.
• Houlton at John Bapst, 6:30 p.m.
• Jonesport-Beals at Calais, 6:30 p.m.
• Lawrence at Brewer, 6:30 p.m.
• Lisbon at Boothbay, 6 p.m.
• Machias at Shead, 5 p.m.
• Maranacook at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
• Messalonskee at Cony, 6 p.m.
• Mountain Valley at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.
• Nokomis at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.
• Oak Hill at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Orono at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.
• Penobscot Valley at Stearns, 7 p.m.
• Skowhegan at Camden Hills, 6:30 p.m.
• Sumner at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.
• Telstar at Madison, 6:30 p.m.
• Washburn at Central Aroostook, 7 p.m.
• Washington Academy at Mt. Desert Island, 7 p.m.
• Woodland at Mattanawcook Academy, 6 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Bangor/Narraguagus at Edward Little (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 4:10 p.m.
• Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow at Old Town/Orono (Alfond Arena), 5 p.m.
• Gorham at Kennebunk/Wells (Alfond Forum), 6 p.m.
• John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington at Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan (Penobscot Ice Arena), 6:10 p.m.
• Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble at Thornton Academy (Biddeford Ice Arena), 8 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak at Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 6:30 p.m.
• Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue at Lewiston/Oak Hill (Colisee), 5 p.m.
Indoor track
• SMAA: Biddeford, Cheverus, Noble, Windham, at USM, 4 p.m. USM
• SMAA: Gorham, Kennebunk, Portland, Thornton Academy, at USM, 7 p.m.
Swimming
• Scarborough at Windham (UNE), 4 p.m.
Wrestling
• Belfast, Bucksport, MDI at Ellsworth, 5 p.m.
• Biddeford/Thornton Academy, Fryeburg Academy at Sanford, 6 p.m.
• Camden Hills, Oxford Hills at Erskine Academy, 6 p.m.
• Cony, Oceanside at Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, 6 p.m.
• Deering, Marshwood at Noble, 6 p.m.
• Gardiner, Nokomis, Penobscot Christian at Winslow, 5 p.m.
• Massabesic, Scarborough/Gorham at Bonny Eagle, 5 p.m.
• Monmouth/Richmond/Lisbon/Oak Hill at Dirigo, 5 p.m.
• Mt. Blue, Skowhegan at Messalonskee, 5:30 p.m.
