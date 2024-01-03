PORTLAND & THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Leodon L. “Leo” Killinger, 73, known affectionately as the unofficial “Mayor” of The Villages in Florida, passed away on Dec. 24, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family in the Sunshine State. Visiting Hours celebrating Leo’s remarkable life will be held on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, from 4-6 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at 10 a.m., at Forest City Cemetery, Lincoln Street, South Portland. To view Leo’s complete obituary, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

