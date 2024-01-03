SOUTH PORTLAND – Organized by the South Portland Community of Kindness, this year’s Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day brunch brought together the community to express gratitude and appreciation for the local unsung heroes — first responders, public works, and transportation personnel.

Sari Greene of South Portland Community of Kindness said the best way to describe the overall success of this year’s Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day brunch organized by the South Portland Community of Kindness is the gratitude from the first responders.

“Homemade-with-love meals and snacks is the South Portland community’s way of demonstrating our collective appreciation of unsung heroes – first responders (police, fire, and emergency dispatch), public works and transportation personnel,” Greene said. “Volunteers throughout the city contributed to the success of this year’s events.”

Greene shared some of the highlights of the deliveries to public works and transportation employees. We have fabulous bakers and snack makers throughout the city,” she said. “It was such a treat to create bags and boxes of delicious goodies. The holiday-themed boxes and bags added to the festive atmosphere.

“There is a sense of wonderment and gratitude that community members would prepare meals for them. They see themselves as just doing their job. We see them as heroes.”

Greene highlighted the inclusion of Regional Communication Center employees in the event, a group often overlooked in community events. Greene said the initiative brought together members of three first stations to foster a sense of community. “We hope that sharing a Christmas meal with your ‘work family’ makes the day a bit more joyful,” she said.

Greene elaborated on the menus prepared. “Delicious baked goods and snacks were delivered to public works and transportation personnel,” she said. “Homemade Christmas dinner including turkey with all the fixings, lasagna, meatballs, shepherd pie, barbecue chicken, mac and cheese, roast potatoes, veggies, salads, casseroles, bread and rolls, and lots of desserts (including homemade ice cream) was enjoyed by fire, police, and regional emergency dispatch personnel,”

Greene said there was a feast of bagels, French toast, bacon/sausage, kugel, quiches, breakfast pizza and casseroles, fruit salad, frittatas, soufflés, cinnamon rolls, pies, cookies and juices for Christmas morning. She said Maine Meals Assistance and Maine-ly Poultry “generously donated” of a fresh 23-pound turkey.

The organization continued to use the Meal Train application for sign-ups, introduced a central point of contact, invited previous participants, and expanded outreach on Facebook to ensure inclusivity. Greene highlighted the ease of coordination through the Meal Train program, making it convenient for volunteers to sign up, contribute, and facilitate pick-ups and deliveries for those with scheduling conflicts.

“City staff, including the police and fire chiefs, regional communications center coordinator, public works director, and transportation department director, were all instrumental in helping us organize,” Greene said.

Greene addressed some challenges faced, including the uncertainty of availability during meal deliveries. “This year on Christmas Eve, all three fire stations were called out during the time we were scheduled to deliver meals,” Greene said. “At Central Station, items were left outside the door waiting for the (firefighters) to return to the station. Fortunately, the stations all have kitchens and can easily reheat the dishes. She said the staff at the Regional Communications Center, on Christmas Eve, were all busy answering 911 calls.

“We plan to make this a South Portland tradition for many years to come,” Greene said. “It is one of the many ways that community members come together. Personally, I couldn’t be more grateful and proud to be a part of this generous community.”

