Age Friendly South Portland would like to thank Rob Keirstead. Ryan Green, Charlotte Phillips, Lola Strom and Angela Strom, students from South Portland High School. The students, along with councilor Richard Matthews and Muriel and Jeff MacDonald, delivered sand buckets to elder residents who requested them from the public works department.

They delivered 70 buckets. The work is greatly appreciated by all, Age Friendly South Portland, pubic works and the individuals who receive the buckets.

Thank you for working together to help our community.

This year, we have had the most volunteers we have ever had offer to shovel for older residents who need help. This has allowed us to serve significantly more families.

There are people who requested help who have not yet returned their consent form; as soon as the paperwork is in, there are still volunteers available. Thank you, shoveling volunteers and thank you to Carol Kilroy, who links volunteers with those to be shoveled.

We hope to keep growing this program because the need is great. Thank you to all. We indeed live in a community.

Susan Henderson is secretary for Age Friendly South Portland. She can be reached at shenders@maine.rr.com.

