This week we share another segment regarding South Portland High School sibling graduates: Charlie and Bob Hews. Most remember the Hews brothers as being mammoth linemen on Red Riot football squads.

Charlie, a 1964 graduate and younger brother Bob, a 1966 graduate, shared the turf for head coach Frank Bettencourt and assistant coach Jack Flynn in 1964.

With Charlie at right tackle and Bob at tight end, many running plays followed their blocks for successful ground gains. The 1965 Red Riots continued to utilize Bob’s dominating offensive line talent as the center along with his defensive line abilities, often winning that battle versus several opponent blockers. Sharing co-captain leadership roles with Jay Vance, Frank Bettencourt, Jr., and Trio Ballard, Bob and the Riots completed a very successful 7-win, 1-loss and 1-tie season. Bob’s efforts earned him all-state honors.

Both Charlie and Bob continued with their football prowess; Charlie at Bowdoin College for the 1964 through 1966 campaigns, then after a one-year transfer NCAA requirement, completed his gridiron success at the University of Maine for the 1968 season. That squad included center John Wolfgram, the well-known, successful football coach. Bob anchored the Princeton University defensive line for four years, achieving all-Ivy League status. Charlie remembers his successful Bowdoin seasons blocking for the talented Mort and Phil Soule of Deering High School notoriety.

The brothers continued their football experiences with professional football.

Charlie earned a tryout with the Tom Landry-coached Dallas Cowboys for a $1,500 signing fee. During his 20-day preseason experience and $100 daily stipend, Charlie remembers Cowboy quarterback Roger Staubach, a Navy grad and future National Football Hall of Fame member, encouraging Charlie to block the Oakland Raider defensive end so that running back Calvin Hill could reach the end zone, a successful result ending with six points for the Cowboys.

After his release, Charlie returned home to play for Griffin Football Club, Biddeford Mustangs, and a Portsmouth, New Hampshire, squad.

Drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in January of 1970, Bob signed for a $3,000 bonus and a $15,000 contract. Bob, as a rookie member of the defending Super Bowl IV champion Chiefs, played the Otto Graham-coached college all-stars at a sold out Soldier Field in Chicago on July 31.

Bob remained with the Chiefs for that season, but at the end of preseason in 1971, he was released and signed with the Buffalo Bills. Even with second-year running back O.J. Simpson, the Bills concluded a dismal 1-13 season and started to restructure their team. Bob returned home where he substituted for English and math classes at South Portland High. In the fall of 1972, Bob traveled to Montreal for a tryout with the Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. Noting the struggling organizational leadership, he decided to return home and join the family business.

Charlie remembers his early experiences working with the Hews Company during his college summers. As the sole distributor of Superior brand buses in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Charlie’s tasks involved three-day bus trips to Ohio, then driving a new bus back for sale. Charlie joined the company full-time in 1969 and his learning curve began.

Hews Company, LLC (as it is known today) was originally founded in 1927 when Charlie and Bob’s grandfather Roland Hews, a wagon builder, moved his family to the Portland area. With prior wagon-building skills, he quickly realized modern motor cars were the future in the Portland area.

Roland developed his shop at 883 Congress St. in Portland, stripping early Ford trucks to the chassis and adding oak frames clad with wood or rolled steel. The Hews business took a short recess during World War II when Roland began building Liberty ships at the South Portland shipyards.

Roland’s son, Claude (Charlie and Bob’s father), was born in Presque Isle in 1914 and graduated from South Portland High School in 1933. Claude obtained a college degree in business administration and then joined the Pepsi Bottling Co. In 1942, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. Later, while stationed in Corpus Christie, Texas, Claude met Virginia Rose Draper. The couple married in April of 1944 and Claude shipped out to the Pacific three days later. We should note that this is the same Virgina Hews who taught English at South Portland High School for many years.

In 1946, after his Marine Corps experience, Claude joined the Hews Company (known in the early days as the Hews Body Company). In 1949, the company built a 40- by 120-foot Quonset hut at 97 St. John St., where they began their van body and truck equipment distribution.

In 1967, the operations moved to a new building at the current location at 190 Rumery St. in South Portland. Through the years, Hews Company expanded to Bangor, Barre, Vermont, and Bow, New Hampshire, currently maintaining the South Portland and Bow locations.

After numerous years of learning all aspects of the business, and with Claude’s retirement in 1985, Charlie as executive vice president, and Bob as president, their leadership has expanded the Hews Company’s products to become one of the largest builders of truck bodies and distributors of truck equipment in northern New England.

Though many might relate to Charlie and Bob’s many football successes, the brothers participated with great success in other sports at South Portland High.

Charlie and Bob both played basketball during the winter season and participated in the field events for the track teams during spring seasons. Charlie was a middle court intimidating presence for four Red Riot years. Bob remembers being cut from his earlier youth basketball squad. However, Gene Hunter, the newly-hired varsity basketball coach, recognized that Bob possibly had future physical maturity, especially with his mother Virginia’s height and father Claude’s 6’3” frame. With coach Hunter’s tutelage, Bob eventually developed into an intimidating 6-foot-5 presence, earning all-league honors.

Bob and Charlie both participated in the discus and shot put events in their high school years as well as college days. Charlie usually finished second or third in the state meets. At Bowdoin, he set records in both events. Bob received high school all-state honors his senior year. He was also a state and New England champion in the discus throw, setting a record. He credits track coach Lincoln Haskell with his helpful knowledge. Bob remembers being inspired by Olympic sprint champion Wilma Rudolph at the New England track meet where she shared her history of overcoming childhood diseases to achieve future success.

During their adult years, Charlie and Bob played basketball in several recreation leagues, including sponsoring the Hews Company team in the Maine semi-pro league of the 1970s. For 10 years, they enjoyed very successful years in rugby leagues, several years participating in national playoff championships, one year winning the national title held in Philadelphia.

Initially growing up in Cape Elizabeth where Charlie attended Pond Cove Primary, the family moved to South Portland’s Clemons Street where the boys attended Roosevelt Elementary School.

Due to school boundary realignment, Bob completed his elementary years at Frank I Brown School, where he remembers his first organized football experience, playing for principal Merriman Foster’s flag football team and earning the nickname of “Tiny.”

The brothers attended South Portland Junior High. As the oldest of four children, they remember Claudia, South Portland, class of 1969, holding her own and keeping an eye on the boys, including youngest brother Jim, who also played college football at East Texas State (now Texas A&M University-Commerce).

Both Charlie and Bob continue to share their knowledge and experiences with many student athletes. Since 1988, Charlie has tutored the Red Riot field event participants. He also has been a participant and coach for the local corporate track team. Bob has also passed on his vast knowledge to youth and high school programs in Portland, where he lives. Additionally, as successful business leaders, the brothers understand their civic responsibilities and continue their support and participation in many programs and organizations.

Charlie and Bob attribute their business success to many lessons learned through their sports experiences: build a team through loyalty and trust; have a commitment to make all members of the team more successful; rely on and learn from each other; maintain a focus of hard work and discipline; adjust and implement the necessary changes for future growth.

Alan Livingston is a member of the board of directors of the South Portland Historical Society. The society can be reached at 207-767-7299, by email at sphistory04106@gmail.com, or by mail at 55 Bug Light Park, South Portland, ME 04106.

