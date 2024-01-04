A nearly sold-out event with actor John Cusack at the State Theatre, which had been postponed in October and rescheduled for next week, has been canceled, this time for good.

Called An Evening with John Cusack, the screening of his 2000 film “High Fidelity” followed by a Q&A with star was scheduled for Jan. 11 at the Portland venue.

State Theatre general manager Lauren Wayne said that Cusack’s agent told her that his filming project in China is running way over schedule.

“They did not have a new date to confirm at the time, and since this is the second time he has postponed on his end, we canceled the show,” she said.

A representative of Cusack’s talent agency said in an email Thursday that she didn’t have details on his current film project and was working to reschedule all dates of his event tour.

The Portland show, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 22, was postponed until this month because of what the State Theatre referred to then as an “unforeseen scheduling conflict.”

Cusack, 57, best known as the leading man of ’80s and ’90s dramedies, may have lost some fans after the cancellation announcement Wednesday, when ticket holders took to the State Theatre’s Facebook page to express their disappointment.

“So very bummed, one push back now canceled. So much for meeting John on my birthday,” said one fan who had purchased the VIP package which included a meet-and-greet with Cusack.

Some had harsher words for the actor, while others took the opportunity to quote his 1985 film “Better Off Dead” – “I want my two dollars!”

For State Theatre ticket holders, online purchases will be automatically refunded. Anyone who bought a ticket at the box office on 609 Congress St. needs to go there in person for a refund. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

