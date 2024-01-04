Britney Spears has zero intention of returning to the stage or studio, despite rumors to the contrary.

The “Stronger” singer, 42, this week slammed “trash” rumors that she’s “turning to random people to do a new album.”

“I will never return to the music industry !!!” Spears said on Instagram. “When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!! People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed !!!”

Spears’ statement captioned an image of Guido Reni’s biblical painting in which John the Baptist’s severed head is served up on a platter by Salome III — which appears to be a not-so-subtle reference to how the “Circus” singer feels she’s been treated by the industry and its onlookers.

Many of Spears’ recent posts, including this one, have the comments section turned off.

Not long after announcing her split from her third husband, Sam Asghari, Spears released her hotly anticipated memoir, “The Woman in Me,” in late October. The book dropped bombshells about her treatment by the industry, her relationships with Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline, and her oppressive 13-year conservatorship. The book was released just before the second anniversary of the conservatorship’s termination.

Spears’ remarks come on the heels of reports she’s reconciling with estranged relatives, including little sister Jamie Lynn and mom Lynne. Both were invited to Spears’ birthday party last month. While the former Nickelodeon star, 32, wasn’t in attendance, Lynne and Spears’ brother Bryan did help celebrate.

