NORTH BERWICK – Hussey Seating Company, a provider of seating solutions, announced the appointment of Charles (Chuck) W. Nadeau as its new chief financial officer (CFO). With a background in finance and operations, Nadeau brings more than 25 years of leadership experience to his new role at Hussey Seating Company.

Before joining Hussey Seating Company, Nadeau served as the CFO and COO at Treadwell Franklin Infrastructure Capital and as president for a leading civil engineering consultant, James W. Sewall Company. His career includes leadership roles in diverse industries, from insurance and consumer goods to private capital lending. According to a Hussey Seating news release, Nadeau’s most recent focus has been on infrastructure finance and project development, reflecting his commitment to contributing to the growth and success of organizations.

Nadeau holds a bachelor of science in business administration and finance from the University of Maine and a master of science in finance from Bentley University. His management experience spans start-ups, turnarounds, and stabilized business ventures, providing him with insight into the lifecycle dynamics of successful organizations.

In welcoming Nadeau, Brian Deveaux, president and CEO of Hussey Seating Company, expressed enthusiasm for the new addition to the leadership team. “We are thrilled to have Chuck Nadeau join us as our chief financial officer,” said Deveaux in an email. “His extensive experience and proven track record make him a valuable asset to our company. We look forward to his strategic contributions as we continue to grow and innovate.”

“I am honored to join the Hussey Seating Company family,” Nadeau said. “It’s an exciting time for the company, and I am eager to contribute to its continued success. I look forward to working with the talented team at Hussey Seating and helping drive financial excellence to support the company’s strategic goals.”

