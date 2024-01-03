It is with the deepest sadness we share the passing of our beloved son and brother, Kevin John Perkins, 59, of Kennebunk. Kevin passed unexpectedly on Dec. 27, 2023, at his home.

He was born April 12, 1964, the youngest son of Carl and Patricia Perkins of Arundel.

He worked for Carl R. Perkins Paving and Sealcoating for many years. His love for the ocean took over when he purchased his first lobster boat and became a lobsterman. He was the happiest when he was lobstering, clamming or hunting. Kevin was also an avid gardener and loved sharing all his fruits of labor with friends and family.

He was a race fan of NASCAR and local drivers. He would travel to local racetracks to support many. He had a great sense of humor which all that knew him will sadly miss.

He is predeceased by his father, Carl R. Perkins.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia A. Perkins; brother Herman G. Perkins (Laurie), brother Michael C. Perkins (Brenda); a niece, Ashley Perkins, and a nephew, Adam Perkins. Of course, we can’t forget his newest addition to his family, Spider, his kitten.

In lieu of flowers, all donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.

A family burial will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in West Kennebunk.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Arundel Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 2397 Portland Road, Arundel, ME 04046 where he was a lifelong member.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

