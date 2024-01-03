Our beloved mother, Caroline (Salamone) Flaherty, passed away peacefully at her home in Kennebunk, on Dec. 31, 2023, surrounded by the love of her family, her three daughters, and a granddaughter.

Caroline was always a hard worker with many remarkable accomplishments in her work life, but even more remarkable were the qualities that made her a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was funny, kind, loving and lovable, and possessed a special presence about her the likes of no other. She would light up a room with her smile and was loved by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her love of family and friends was beyond words, and by example taught all of us the importance of love, family, and togetherness.

She answered to many cherished names throughout her life: Mom, Mumma, Mammie, Cacky, and Sweet Caroline.

She was predeceased by her mother, Stella Salamone; her father, Angelo Salamone; her husband, Thomas Flaherty; her grandson, Randy Bickford; her brother, Ralph Salamone; and her sister, Anne (Salamone) Andrews.

Caroline is survived by her three daughters, Jeanne Sevigny and her husband, Mark, of Saco; Joanne McGee and her husband, Mark, of Kennebunk; and Janet Flaherty and her fiancée, Tim Gallagher, of Windham. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Karli Bickford; Matthew McGee and his wife, Shayna; Alexander McGee and his fiancée, Brittney; Abigale Violette and her husband, Nicholas; and her great-grandchildren, Lily, Wesley, Mallory, Tucker, Myles, Reddington, and Hamilton; and her constant cat companion, Holly.

The family would also like to extend its humble gratitude and sincere appreciation to the wonderful folks at the Sam L. Cohen Center who had so enriched Mom’s life these last six years, and to the loving and caring folks of Hospice of Southern Maine for their kind care of our beloved mother.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk, with interment in the spring at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to your local animal shelter or to Hospice of Southern Maine (390 Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074) will be greatly appreciated.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Caroline’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St/, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

