Thursday, Jan. 4

Boys’ Basketball

• Bangor Christian at Schenck, 6:30 p.m.

• Brunswick at Mt. Ararat, 5 p.m.

• Bucksport at Mt. Desert Island, 7 p.m.

• Calais at Southern Aroostook, 6 p.m.

• Central at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.

• Cheverus at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Searsport, 6:30 p.m.

• Deering at South Portland, 7 p.m.

• Dirigo at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

• Easton at Wisdom, 6 p.m.

• Edward Little at Bangor, 6:30 p.m.

• Ellsworth at Old Town, 7 p.m.

• Erskine Academy at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Foxcroft Academy at Orono, 7 p.m.

• Gray-New Gloucester at Massabesic, 7 p.m.

• Hermon at John Bapst, 7:30 p.m.

• Kennebunk at Noble, 7 p.m.

• Lee Academy at Mattanawcook Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Lincoln Academy at MCI, 7 p.m.

• Lisbon at Hall-Dale, 6:30 p.m.

• Maranacook at Boothbay, 6:30 p.m.

• Morse at Oceanside, TBD

• Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

• Narraguagus at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.

• North Yarmouth Academy at Sacopee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Oak Hill at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.

• Penobscot Valley at Penquis Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Sanford at Gorham, 7 p.m.

• Shead at Jonesport-Beals, 6:30 p.m.

• Sumner at Machias, 6:30 p.m.

• Telstar/Gould at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Scarborough, 7 p.m.

• Washington Academy at Woodland, 6:30 p.m.

• Waterville at Belfast, 6:30 p.m.

• Waynflete at Cape Elizabeth, 6:30 p.m.

• Westbrook at Freeport, 7 p.m.

• Windham at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

• Winslow at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.

• Yarmouth at Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bangor at Edward Little, 6:30 p.m.

• Belfast at Waterville, 6 p.m.

• Brunswick at Mt. Ararat, 7 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at Waynflete, 5 p.m.

• Deering at Kennebunk, 6 p.m.

• Easton at Wisdom, 4:30 p.m.

• Freeport at Westbrook, 6 p.m.

• Gray-New Gloucester at Falmouth, 6:30 p.m.

• Hermon at John Bapst, 8 p.m.

• Leavitt at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

• Lewiston at Windham, 7 p.m.

• Marshwood at Fryeburg Academy, 6 p.m.

• MCI at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Medomak Valley at Erskine Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Noble at Sanford, 6 p.m.

• North Yarmouth Academy at Sacopee Valley, 5 p.m.

• Oceanside at Morse, 6 p.m.

• Oxford Hills at Cheverus, 7 p.m.

• Pine Tree Academy at North Haven, 7 p.m.

• Piscataquis at Schenck, 6 p.m.

• Poland at Traip Academy, 6 p.m.

• Scarborough at Thornton Academy, 6 p.m.

• South Portland at Bonny Eagle, 6 p.m.

• Yarmouth at Wells, 5 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland at Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills (Bridgton Academy), 4 p.m.

• Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete at Falmouth (Family Ice Center), 7:10 p.m.

• Scarborough at Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (Biddeford Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/Hermon/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono at Cheverus/Windham (Troubh Ice Arena), 6:20 p.m.

• Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete at Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk (UNE), 6 p.m.

Indoor Track

• KVAC: Mt. Ararat, Morse, Brunswick, Oxford Hills, Cony, Belfast, Winslow, at Bowdoin College, 7:15 p.m.

• SMAA: Bonny Eagle, Falmouth, Marshwood South Portland, at USM, 4 p.m. USM

• SMAA: Deering, Massabesic, Sanford, Scarborough, Westbrook, at USM, 7 p.m. USM

Friday, Jan. 5

Boys’ Basketball

• Fort Kent at Central Aroostook, 7 p.m.

• Islesboro at Buckfield, 6:30 p.m.

• Marshwood at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Hampden Academy, 7 p.m.

• Mt. Blue at Skowhegan, 6 p.m.

• Nokomis vs. Cony, 5:30 p.m. Cross Insurance Arena

• North Yarmouth Academy at Poland, 5 p.m.

• Rangeley at Vinalhaven, 6 p.m.

• Richmond at Forest Hills, 6:30 p.m.

• Stearns at Bangor Christian, 7:30 p.m.

• Van Buren at Ashland, 5:30 p.m.

• Washburn at Fort Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.

• Wiscasset at Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Boothbay at Maranacook, 6 p.m.

• Dexter at Bucksport, 6:30 p.m.

• Fort Kent at Central Aroostook, 5:30 p.m.

• Hall-Dale at Lisbon, 6 p.m.

• Hampden Academy at Messalonskee, 6:30 p.m.

• Islesboro at Buckfield, 5 p.m.

• Kents Hill at Winthrop, 6 p.m.

• Madison at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.

• Massabesic at Gorham, 6 p.m.

• Monmouth Academy at Telstar, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Abram at Oak Hill, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Blue at Skowhegan, 7:30 p.m.

• Old Town at Mt. Desert Island, 7 p.m.

• Penobscot Valley at Central, 5 p.m.

• Pine Tree Academy at North Haven, 10 a.m.

• Richmond at Forest Hills, 5 p.m.

• Schenck at Penquis Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Southern Aroostook at Hodgdon, 6:30 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Mountain Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Stearns at Bangor Christian, 5:30 p.m.

• Sumner at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.

• Washburn at Fort Fairfield, 7 p.m.

• Wiscasset at Valley, 5 p.m.

• Woodland at Machias, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Messalonskee at Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin, 7 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Lewiston/Oak Hill (Colisee), 5:30 p.m.

Indoor Track

• KVAC: Edward Little, Erskine Academy, Lawrence, Messalonskee, Waterville, Lincoln Academy, at Bowdoin College, 7:15 p.m.

• WMC: Boothbay, Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Gray-New Gloucester, Lake Region, Mountain Valley, Traip Academy, Wiscasset, York, at USM, 6:30 p.m.

• WMC: Fryeburg Academy, Greely, Poland, Wells, Winthrop, Yarmouth, NYA/Maine Coast Waldorf, St. Dominic/Lisbon/Winthrop/Oak Hill/Winslow, at USM, 3:30 p.m.

Swimming

• Deering/Portland at Kennebunk (UNE), 4 p.m.

• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Morse (Bath Area Family YMCA), 7 p.m.

• Erskine Academy, at Cony (Kennebebec Valley YMCA), 7 p.m.

• Falmouth at Gorham (Westbrook Community Center), 4 p.m.

• Kennebunk, Westbrook at Cape Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Brunswick (Bowdoin College), 6:30 p.m.

• Old Town/Orono at Camden Hills, 6 p.m.

• South Portland at Greely, 7 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Cheverus (South Portland Community Center), 4 p.m.

• Waterville/Winslow at Lewiston (YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston), 7 p.m.

• Waynflete at Bonny Eagle (St. Joseph’s College), 4 p.m.

Wrestling

• Erskine Academy, John Bapst, Lincoln Academy, Messalonskee at Cony, 5:30 p.m.

• Sanford Wrestling Tournament, 5 p.m.

