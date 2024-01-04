FALMOUTH – Barbara (Mansfield) Reny passed into God’s loving hands on Dec. 23, 2023, having been a resident at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth, Alzheimer Unit since the Fall of 2020.

Barbara was born in Yarmouth at the home of her parents, Mary Jane and Gardiner Mansfield, on Sept. 12, 1937. Barbara was a graduate of No. Yarmouth Academy and Gorham State Teachers College (now U of M at Gorham) class of 1959. She began her teaching career at MSAD No. 51, Cumberland North Yarmouth, where she taught elementary school and was principal at Mabel I. Wilson School, before her retirement. She was an active participant in the MSAD 51 Teachers’ Association and in school fundraising activities especially in the two-season production of “Marms and Masters” a play written and performed by the teaching staff based upon the loves and lives of some local residents. She was musically gifted, never having a music lesson, as were her sisters. Barb always played the banjo at staff, classroom and family gatherings. She organized a singing group in The Shores at St. Augustine, Florida, which entertained at local nursing homes and charitable facilities. Before moving to Florida, she and her husband were communicants of Sacred Heart Parish in Yarmouth.

She and her husband of 39 years, Norman O. Reny, who passed away May 2016, retired to The Shores, St. Augustine, Florida, where together they were active in St. Anastasia Catholic Church and The Riverview Club. They played tennis and golf on occasion and were active in Riverview Club activities decorating for festivities and gathering groups of friends to attend. They spent summer and fall seasons at their cottage on Great Pond, Hemlock Point, Belgrade, entertaining friends and relatives, where Barb loved being on and in the water. Following her husband’s passing, she returned to Maine and moved into Sable Lodge in South Portland, being an active participant in all social activities. She moved to Scarborough Terrace Assisted Living and then to Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth.

A born athlete, she was doubles state tennis champion in her youth. She played and coached softball and basketball. She was also a counselor at Dirigo Girls State. She was the consummate volunteer.

Barbara was survived by her sister, Donna M. Curtis, her sister-in-law, Muriel Reny Grenier; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was predeceased by her sisters Patricia M. Dow, Frances Freeman Sweetser and Dorothy Stoddard Cooper.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 126 Main St., Yarmouth, on Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. Burial in the family plot in Winslow at a later date. A reception will be held in the church hall immediately following the service.

The family sincerely thanks the staff at Sedgewood and Hospice for their many hours of caring and kindness to Barbara.

If desired, the family would like to direct contributions in her name to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

30 U.S. Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074

