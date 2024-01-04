OGUNQUIT / BRADFORD, Mass. – Cheryl (Miller) Broderick, 76, of Ogunquit, formerly of Bradford, Mass., passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 at Dwyer Home in South Weymouth, Mass. following a period of failing health.

Cheryl was born May 22, 1947, in York, the eldest child of John and Norma Littlefield Miller. Cheryl is a graduate of Wells High School, class of 1965. She attended Indiana University, graduating with her bachelor’s degree in 1969.

Cheryl was employed at Lawrence General Hospital for many years, including the role of Director of Medical Records. Upon leaving the hospital, she joined Bradford Barnes as a physician recruiter, which she excelled at and enjoyed until her retirement. In retirement, she and her late husband, the love of her life, Frederick E. Allen, returned to Ogunquit to enjoy life and be closer to her aging parents.

Cheryl loved the holidays and spending time with family and friends. She was a thoughtful and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She adored her three grandchildren and all the activities they were interested in. She truly cherished every moment spent with them.

She also enjoyed going to camp, boat rides, gardening, needlepoint, putting puzzles together, antiques and caring for her animals. Cheryl was a member of the Ogunquit Baptist Church as well.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick E. Allen; parents John and Norma Miller; and two brothers, John “Jack” Miller, and Brian Miller.

Cheryl is survived by her son, John Broderick and his wife Nancy of Norwell, Mass., a stepson, Steven Guerrera of Concord, N.H., two stepdaughters, Beth Guerrera of Pawtucket, R.I. and Wendy Guerrera of New Orleans, La.; three grandchildren, Jack, Will and Katie Broderick; and niece, Brianne Miller Tomasini.

Family and friends are invited to an hour visitation 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, Chapel Rd., Wells, followed by a graveside service held at Locust Grove Cemetery, Shore Rd., Ogunquit.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Cheryl’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.

