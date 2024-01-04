FALMOUTH – Daniel Arthur Miller, 91, of Falmouth, and longtime resident of Brookline Mass., passed away on Dec. 30, 2023.
Beloved husband of Diane; dear son of the late Hyman and Bertha (Alfond) Miller; devoted father of Andrew (Gym), Thomas (Susan), Matthew (Julie) and Jonathan (Joy); dear grandfather of Benjamin, Sofia, Mya, Ari and Gabriel.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. in Sharon Memorial Park Chapel, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, Mass. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, followed by burial.
For full obituary visit http://www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Daniel’s name may be made to
Hospice of Southern Maine
at 207-289-3669 or
give@hospiceofsouthernmaine.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.