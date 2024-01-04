FALMOUTH – Daniel Arthur Miller, 91, of Falmouth, and longtime resident of Brookline Mass., passed away on Dec. 30, 2023.

Beloved husband of Diane; dear son of the late Hyman and Bertha (Alfond) Miller; devoted father of Andrew (Gym), Thomas (Susan), Matthew (Julie) and Jonathan (Joy); dear grandfather of Benjamin, Sofia, Mya, Ari and Gabriel.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. in Sharon Memorial Park Chapel, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, Mass. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, followed by burial.

For full obituary visit http://www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Daniel’s name may be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine

at 207-289-3669 or

give@hospiceofsouthernmaine.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous