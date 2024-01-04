BANGOR – Janet B. Froding (MacDougall) was born in North Sydney, Cape Breton Nova Scotia, Canada on Nov. 17, 1939. She died on Nov. 23, 2023 after a year long cancer battle.

She moved to Everett, Mass. at the age of 8 and stayed there until graduating from the Malden School of Nursing in 1961. On a blind date set up by her friends, she met Joel K. Froding and married him seven months later, setting up their home in South Portland where they lived for several years until they moved to WInterport, which was her home until 2019.

Throughout her whole life Janet has been a forever friend, truly thoughtful and caring person. At the time of her death she had still kept in nearly daily contact with her longtime friend,. Brenda Flint, whom she met at the age of 12 in Massachusetts grade school.

When Janet married and moved to South Portland, she met a neighbor, Marie Morrison, over the back fence as both were hanging their laundry. They became fast friends and took turns swapping kids on school holidays over the years to give each other breaks. That was no easy feat since Marie had six kids and Janet had three! But their families are intertwined as one big family of friends to this day.

In Winterport, Jan had a community of many friends that she loved. Friendship and kindness were at the core of her being. She was a very big hugger and always, always had a beautiful sincere smile for you. Being kind was a virtue that she whole heartedly shared her entire life and instilled in her family. She always had a kind word and always would encourage others to be kind. Her large clan of cousins and relatives “back home” in Cape Breton were a yearly pilgrimage, until she was unable to drive in her later years. She visited and stayed in touch with her “coffee clatch” of friends and close neighbors in Winterport almost every day of her life. People were important, and she showed the people she loved by calling, writing, visiting, spending time and being there. Being present, was in her opinion the greatest gift that you can ever give to anyone.

Janet was predeceased by her parents, Maude and Daniel MacDougall; in December 2018, by the love of her life, husband, Joel Kent Froding; and in March 2022, by her son-in-law, Michael Hallet.

She is survived by her children, Jill F. Hallet of Freeport, Joy and Amie of Bar Harbor, Joel P. Froding and Jose Arias-Froding of Los Angeles Calif.; grandson, Dustin Hill, wife Val of Lisbon, grandson, Noah Hill and wife Allison of Honolulu, Hawaii; great-granddaughter, Olivia; and countless close friends and neighbors.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Spring 2024.

In lieu of flowers,

please consider making a donation to the

Hospice of

St. Joseph’s Hospital,

900 Broadway, Suite 4,

Bangor ME 04401

And remember to call your Mom and Dad

(or even better – go visit!)

