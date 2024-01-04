SCARBOROUGH – Arthur Henry Wyman, 78, of Scarborough, passed away, Dec. 26, 2023 following a short illness. Arthur was born in 1945, in Lawrence, Mass.

Arthur was predeceased by his parents Arthur H. and Lorraine Wyman of Methuen, Mass.

Retired Maj. Gen. Wyman began his military career in 1966. He was commissioned a second lieutenant upon graduation from Artillery Officer Candidate School in 1967. Following active duty, Maj. Gen. Wyman entered the Massachusetts Army National Guard in 1974 and served in a variety of command and staff positions at battalion, brigade, and state headquarters levels. He has commanded the 1st Squadron, 110th Armored Cavalry, 26th (YANKEE) Infantry Division and the 26th (YANKEE) Infantry Brigade (L), 29th Infantry Division (L).

Maj. Gen. Arthur H. Wyman assumed command of the 29th Infantry Division (Light) in September 2004. Prior to this assignment, Maj. Gen. Wyman served as the Assistant Division Commander, 29th Infantry Division (Light) with an emphasis on training.

Major Awards and Decorations:

*Meritorious Service Medal (with 2 Oak Leaf Cluster);

*Army Commendation Medal (with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters);

*Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal (with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters);

*National Defense Service Medal (with 1 Bronze Service Star);

*Army Forces Reserve Medal (with Hourglass Device)

Arthur graduated from University of Baltimore, BA, Golden Gate University, MPA (Public Administration), Command and General Staff College, and the United States Army War College (Master of Strategic Studies).

In civilian life, from 1977 to 2004 Arthur worked for the Salem, N.H. Police Department as a police officer, Adult Probations Supervisor, and Assistant Prosecutor.

From 2005-2007, Arthur served as Program Manager at AMTI/SAIC Arlington, Va. and 2008-2011 as the Disaster Coordinator for American Red Cross, Vero Beach, Fla.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Rose Mary Wyman; daughter, Donna Jean Messina Jenkins and her husband Charles “Chuck” of Michigan and grandsons Grant and Christian Jenkins; his son, Christopher Wyman and wife Nikki of California and grandchildren Mackenzie and Caden Wyman; sister, Ann Bourque of Salem, N.H./Danville, N.H.

A private funeral mass will take place and interment will be at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Arthur’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Please consider making a memorial donation to

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074,

or online at

http://www.hospiceofsouthern

maine.org/donate.

