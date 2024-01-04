BUXTON – Winona “Skip” Margaret Gilbert, 93, wife of Arthur, passed away at her home in Buxton on Monday Jan. 1, 2024.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Congress Street, in Portland.

