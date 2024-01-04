Several Lakes Region-area fire departments have responded to the scene of a structure fire that broke out Thursday night in Sebago.
A dispatcher for the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center confirmed that crews are fighting a fire 57 Kimball Corner Road.
The entire road was closed to traffic as of 5 p.m.
Firefighters from Sebago, Standish, Naples, Baldwin, Casco, Bridgton and Denmark responded to the fire, which was reported around 4:40 p.m. Initial reports said that the home was fully involved when firefighters arrived. So far, there have been no reports of injuries.
This story will be updated.
