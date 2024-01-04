Megan Dearborn’s 3-pointer with 38 seconds to go put Cheverus in front to stay, and the Stags held off Oxford Hills, 58-54, in a Class AA girls’ basketball game Thursday night in Portland.

Maddie Fitzpatrick led the Stags with 20 points, including two clinching free throws after Ella Pelletier missed a potential tying shot with three seconds to go.

Dearborn sank two late 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for the Stags (8-0), who completed a season sweep of the reigning state champions.

The Vikings (2-4), who lost at home by 29 points in the teams’ first meeting, got 18 points from Pelletier, 15 from Gabbie Tibbetts and 12 from Maddy Miller.

FREEPORT 44, WESTBROOK 42: Maddie Cormier converted a layup off an inbounds pass from Sydney Gelhar with 10 seconds left in the second overtime, lifting the Falcons (6-3) over the Blue Blazes (4-5) in Westbrook.

A potential winning 3-pointer by Westbrook’s Ava Bolden was ruled after the final buzzer.

Cormier finished with 17 points and Groves scored 14 for Freeport.

Audrey Doolittle and Lyla Dunphe led Westbrook with 10 points apiece.

DEERING 53, KENNEBUNK 46: Natalie Santiago tallied 26 points and Deering (4-4) outscored Kennebunk (0-7) by an 11-4 margin in overtime to pick up a victory in Kennebunk.

Simone Houdlette scored 13 points for Kennebunk. Kendall Therrien and Skylar Holder each tossed in 11.

WELLS 40, YARMOUTH 32: Megyn Mertens led the Warriors (7-2) with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Maren Maxon notched 10 points and 12 rebounds in a win over the Clippers (5-4) at Wells.

Cate King scored 13 points and Neena Panozzo had 10 for Yarmouth.

SANFORD 60, NOBLE 25: Zoey McCann and Paige Sevigny each scored 10 points, and the Spartans (6-2) built a 24-0 lead in the first quarter on their way to a win over the Knights (0-8) at Sanford.

Noble’s Taylor Gnirk scored 14 points.

SOUTH PORTLAND 64, BONNY EAGLE 17: Destiny Peter led the Red Riots (5-3) with 18 points in a victory over the Scots (1-7) at Standish.

Nyeerah Padgett added 14 points and Emma Travis had 14.

Madelyn Violette was the top scorer for Bonny Eagle with five points.

WAYNFLETE 39, CAPE ELIZABETH 25: Lucy Hart hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to break open a close game as the Flyers (5-0) beat the Capers (0-7) in Portland.

Hart led all scorers with 19 points. Ayla Stutzman added eight points and Lauren McNutt-Girouard had seven for the Flyers.

Cape was paced by 17 points from Grace Callahan.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 39, SACOPEE VALLEY 33: Graca Bila scored 16 points as the Panthers (6-0) beat the Hawks (4-3) in Hiram.

Ella Giguere and Athena Gee each added eight points for NYA, which erased a 10-4 deficit after the first quarter.

Emma Boulanger scored 17 points for Sacopee Valley.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 61, ERSKINE ACADEMY 31: Kytana Williamson scored 21 points, and the Panthers (6-3) forced 39 turnovers in a win over the Eagles (3-4) at South China.

Medomak also got 11 points from Sara Nelson and 10 from Audrey Jackson.

Kelsie Dunn led Erskine with 14 points.

