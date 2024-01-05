The Mills administration is offering $500,000 in grants to attract remote workers and their employers to Maine.

The funds are available to support local co-working spaces, remote workers, and Maine communities through the Remote Worker Welcome Program, a workforce development initiative by Gov. Janet Mills under her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan.

Overseen by the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, the program aims to help communities attract and integrate remote workers and their families, and stabilize and expand co-working spaces to help remote workers build local networks and successfully contribute to Maine.

“Supporting opportunities for remote work in Maine can also bolster our efforts to attract new talent to our state as part of the 10-Year Economic Development Plan,” said DECD Commissioner Heather Johnson.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 16 on the department’s website. Call 800-872-3838 for more information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous