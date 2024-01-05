Bennett retires

Town staff last week gathered to honor Dean Bennett, who is retiring after 29 years as recreation director and a total of 31 years as a town employee.

Well-wishers feted Bennett with a plaque, a cake and pizza.

From Zoom to Microsoft Teams

The town has moved its virtual meeting platform to Microsoft Teams from Zoom.

The switch is cost-efficient, the town says, because Microsoft Office is already an expense the town pays for, and Zoom was an added cost.

Anyone can join a Microsoft Teams meeting with or without a Microsoft account. Links to virtual meetings are posted on all public meeting agendas. For more information, contact Interim Director of Communications and Information Kyle Hadyniak at khadyniak@graymaine.org, or call 657-3339, ext. 116.

Homeschool study hall

A homeschool study hall will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at the Gray Public Library.

The study hall provides an opportunity for homeschooled students to work with others and get assistance from a librarian. A second homeschool study hall is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 25. No registration is required.

Also, note that during the winter months, the library’s story time will be cancelled if schools are closed on that day due to weather.

Contact the library with any questions at gplyouth@graymaine.org or 657-4110, ext. 205.

Saturday night church supper

The First Congregational Church of Gray will hold a church supper at 5 p.m. Jan. 27, resuming its monthly community meals.

Meals are single-sized and $10 each, paid for at the door. Casseroles, salads, baked pea beans, hot dogs, breads and desserts will be served. The church at 5 Brown St. is wheelchair accessible.

Call 657-4279 with any questions.

